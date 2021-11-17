Moscow Publishes Lavrov's Diplomatic Correspondence With German, French Foreign Ministers

"To prevent further speculation, the Russian Foreign Ministry decided to publicize the primary sources and publish the diplomatic correspondence of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov with the foreign ministers of Germany and France, Heiko Maas and Jean-Yves Le Drian," the statement says.The ministry noted that Moscow's position, its role in the internal Ukrainian settlement and approaches to a possible ministerial meeting in the Normandy format had been distorted recently.The so-called Normandy format of negotiations on Ukraine has existed since June 2014. The most recent Normandy summit took place in Paris on 9 December 2019. The Kremlin has said that it would be good to hold a summit in the Normandy format, but the agenda must be carefully prepared.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Foreign Ministry published the diplomatic correspondence of Minister Sergey Lavrov with his French and German counterparts, Jean-Yves Le Drian and Heiko Maas, in order to prevent the distortion of Russia's approaches to the Normandy format ministerial meeting.
"To prevent further speculation, the Russian Foreign Ministry decided to publicize the primary sources and publish the diplomatic correspondence of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov with the foreign ministers of Germany and France, Heiko Maas and Jean-Yves Le Drian," the statement says.
The ministry noted that Moscow's position, its role in the internal Ukrainian settlement and approaches to a possible ministerial meeting in the Normandy format had been distorted recently.
The so-called Normandy format of negotiations on Ukraine has existed since June 2014. The most recent Normandy summit took place in Paris on 9 December 2019. The Kremlin has said that it would be good to hold a summit in the Normandy format, but the agenda must be carefully prepared.