https://sputniknews.com/20211117/migrant-crisis-continues-at-belarus-poland-border-1090790095.html
Migrant Crisis Continues at Belarus-Poland Border
Migrant Crisis Continues at Belarus-Poland Border
Thousands of migrants have been crowding at the western border of Belarus for the past few weeks. Poland has advanced its border guard and deployed the... 17.11.2021, Sputnik International
Live from the Belarus-Poland border as migrants have set up tents near the Bruzgi crossing point.On Tuesday, Polish security forces used tear gas, stun grenades, and water cannons against migrants on the border with Belarus, who attempted to tear down fences and cross into Polish territory.The Belarusian Health Ministry has said that 21 migrants from Morocco, Turkey, Cuba, Iraq, Sri Lanka, Syria, Congo, Cote d'Ivoire, and Sudan had sought medical help since border tensions escalated last Wednesday. Four people were hospitalised, including three children.Since July, Lithuania, Latvia and Poland have reported an increase in the number of illegal migrant crossing from neighbouring Belarus. In September, Poland declared an emergency in the regions bordering Belarus, sending military personnel and additional police forces to the border and erecting barbed wire fences at various sites.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Migrant Crisis Continues at Belarus-Poland Border

08:02 GMT 17.11.2021
Thousands of migrants have been crowding at the western border of Belarus for the past few weeks. Poland has advanced its border guard and deployed the military to thwart the attempts of migrants to enter the country. Warsaw blames the migration crisis on Minsk, which has denied the allegation.
Live from the Belarus-Poland border as migrants have set up tents near the Bruzgi crossing point.
On Tuesday, Polish security forces used tear gas, stun grenades, and water cannons against migrants on the border with Belarus, who attempted to tear down fences and cross into Polish territory.
The Belarusian Health Ministry has said that 21 migrants from Morocco, Turkey, Cuba, Iraq, Sri Lanka, Syria, Congo, Cote d'Ivoire, and Sudan had sought medical help since border tensions escalated last Wednesday. Four people were hospitalised, including three children.
Since July, Lithuania, Latvia and Poland have reported an increase in the number of illegal migrant crossing from neighbouring Belarus. In September, Poland declared an emergency in the regions bordering Belarus, sending military personnel and additional police forces to the border and erecting barbed wire fences at various sites.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
