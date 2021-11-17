https://sputniknews.com/20211117/biden-sends-kigali-greenhouse-gas-phasedown-amendment-to-senate-for-ratification-1090789105.html

Biden Sends Kigali Greenhouse Gas Phasedown Amendment to Senate for Ratification

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden said he transmitted the Montreal Protocol's Kigali Amendment on ozone-depleting substances to the Senate for... 17.11.2021, Sputnik International

"With a view to receiving the advice and consent of the Senate to ratification, I transmit herewith the Amendment to the Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer... adopted at Kigali [Rwanda] on 15 October 2016," Biden said in a notice to the Senate on Tuesday.The amendment provides for a gradual phasedown in the production and consumption of hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs). Currently there are 124 parties to the Kigali Amendment, which entered into force on 1 January 2019, the notice said.The White House's move comes after the US and over 90 countries at the UN climate summit in Glasgow agreed to reduce methane emissions by 30% by 2030.COP26, held in the Scottish city of Glasgow from 31 October to 12 November, was meant to reinforce meaningful commitments to fulfill the goals of the 2015 Paris Agreement on greenhouse emission reduction, carbon neutrality, global warming and climate finance. In the resulting final statement, COP26 participants agreed to phase down coal, work on ending fossil fuel subsidies and adhere to a common timeframe on emission reductions.

