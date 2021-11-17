https://sputniknews.com/20211117/armenian-defense-ministry-says-24-soldiers-missing-after-border-clash-with-azerbaijan-1090793433.html

Armenian Defense Ministry Says 24 Soldiers Missing After Border Clash With Azerbaijan

Armenian Defense Ministry Says 24 Soldiers Missing After Border Clash With Azerbaijan

"On the Armenian side, one killed, 13 soldiers captured. During the hostilities, communication with 24 servicemen was lost, their fate is currently unknown. Intensive work is underway to find servicemen. Two combat positions came under the control of the enemy," the ministry said.Armenia also claimed that up to 70 Azerbaijani troops were killed or injured during the clash, and Baku lost four armoured personnel carriers, one Sandcat armoured vehicle, and five other vehicles.A ceasefire between Yerevan and Baku after recent border clashes is now largely being observed, the Armenian Defenсe Ministry added. "As of 10.00 [06.00 GMT] on 17 November, the situation in the eastern border zone, where Armenian positions were attacked by units of the armed forces of Azerbaijan recently, is relatively stable, the ceasefire agreement is mainly observed," the ministry said in a statement.Armenian Ambassador to Russia Vardan Toghanyan told Sputnik on Wednesday that the situation is stable after the recent border clash with Baku but nothing can be ruled out when commenting on Yerevan’s request to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) to address the situation.Toghanyan added that contacts between Yerevan and Moscow over recent Armenia-Azerbaijan clashes continue.In turn, the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry said on Wednesday that seven Azerbaijani soldiers were killed and 10 others got injured during recent border clashes against Armenia.On Tuesday, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said the Azerbaijani armed forces invaded Armenian territory in the east, which led to casualties. Yerevan reported 12 Armenian soldiers taken captive by Azerbaijan. Baku, in turn, accused Yerevan of purposely aggravating the situation and being uninterested in border delimitation.

