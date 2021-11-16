Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Situation at Belarus-Poland Border as Migrant Crisis Deepens
https://sputniknews.com/20211116/armenia-says-azerbaijan-used-artillery-armored-vehicles-at-border-1090772737.html
Armenia Says Azerbaijan Used Artillery, Armored Vehicles at Border
Armenia Says Azerbaijan Used Artillery, Armored Vehicles at Border
YEREVAN (Sputnik) - The Armenian Defence Ministry accused Azerbaijan of using artillery, armoured vehicles, and different firearms at the mutual border on... 16.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-16T11:13+0000
2021-11-16T11:14+0000
armenia
azerbaijan
news
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/0a/1081109903_0:0:3311:1862_1920x0_80_0_0_4fab9c8378da3bb0549dcdc7f0f27af4.jpg
"As of 14:00, the situation in the eastern direction of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border continues to be tense. As it was already reported, the subdivisions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces once again resorted to provocation, attacking the Armenian positions located in that direction. The enemy uses artillery, armoured vehicles, firearms of different calibres," the ministry said in a statement.The Azerbaijani side incurred losses in armored vehicles after massive shooting, the ministry added.On Monday, Armenian Prime Minister Niko Pashinyan said that Azerbaijani troops had invaded Armenia on Sunday at one of the border stretches. He added that he had dismissed Defence Minister Arshak Karapetyan and appointed Suren Papikyan, the vice prime minister, to the post.Last week, the Armenian Defence Ministry said that it foiled the attempts of the Azerbaijani armed forces to move their positions eastward near the border. Baku and Yerevan have been in a decades-long conflict over Azerbaijan's Armenian-dominated Nagorno-Karabakh region, with sporadic clashes and even massive escalations of tensions taking place from time to time.
armenia
azerbaijan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/0a/1081109903_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0e2b174821845eecce485438e4aac0c1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
armenia, azerbaijan, news

Armenia Says Azerbaijan Used Artillery, Armored Vehicles at Border

11:13 GMT 16.11.2021 (Updated: 11:14 GMT 16.11.2021)
© AP PhotoEthnic Armenian soldiers walk along the road near the border between Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020.
Ethnic Armenian soldiers walk along the road near the border between Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.11.2021
© AP Photo
Subscribe
YEREVAN (Sputnik) - The Armenian Defence Ministry accused Azerbaijan of using artillery, armoured vehicles, and different firearms at the mutual border on Tuesday.
"As of 14:00, the situation in the eastern direction of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border continues to be tense. As it was already reported, the subdivisions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces once again resorted to provocation, attacking the Armenian positions located in that direction. The enemy uses artillery, armoured vehicles, firearms of different calibres," the ministry said in a statement.
The Azerbaijani side incurred losses in armored vehicles after massive shooting, the ministry added.
On Monday, Armenian Prime Minister Niko Pashinyan said that Azerbaijani troops had invaded Armenia on Sunday at one of the border stretches. He added that he had dismissed Defence Minister Arshak Karapetyan and appointed Suren Papikyan, the vice prime minister, to the post.
Last week, the Armenian Defence Ministry said that it foiled the attempts of the Azerbaijani armed forces to move their positions eastward near the border.
Baku and Yerevan have been in a decades-long conflict over Azerbaijan's Armenian-dominated Nagorno-Karabakh region, with sporadic clashes and even massive escalations of tensions taking place from time to time.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
11:17 GMTRussian MoD: US Perfectly Aware Fragments of Downed Satellite Pose No Threat to Space Activities
11:16 GMTMystery of Gold's Origin Probed by New Research Into Heavy Element Synthesis in Universe
11:13 GMTArmenia Says Azerbaijan Used Artillery, Armored Vehicles at Border
10:49 GMT231 Angry Jurors: Jury Selection in Epstein ‘Pimp’ Maxwell’s Sex Trafficking Trial Begins in NYC
10:25 GMTNY State Worker Who Testified Andrew Cuomo Grabbed Her Butt Hadn’t Come Forward Fearing Retribution
10:11 GMTGas Prices in Europe Up By 11% After German Regulator Suspends Nord Stream 2 AG Certification
09:54 GMTMedica Düsseldorf 2021: REC Supports Participation of Over 20 Russian Companies
09:17 GMTWhy Washington Can't Ask New Delhi to Drop S-400 Deal
09:11 GMTXi-Biden’s Rare Long Virtual Meet Concludes, ‘Injects Certainty Into Bilateral Ties’
09:03 GMTUS Consulate in Jerusalem, Settlements & Netanyahu Law - Challenges That Await Israel's Coalition
09:01 GMTUK Hospitals Advised to Check Security Measures After Blast in Liverpool, Reports Say
08:54 GMTUK Ministers Slammed For ‘Total Farce’ as BoJo’s Gov’t Botches U-Turn on Owen Paterson Sleaze Row
08:16 GMTLNA Chief Haftar Applies to Register Himself as Candidate at Libyan Presidential Election
08:03 GMTSituation at Belarus-Poland Border as Migrant Crisis Deepens
07:30 GMTEU Defence Ministers Arrive in Brussels to Attend Foreign Affairs Council
07:18 GMTLive Updates: Polish Forces Use Water Cannons, Tear Gas, Flash Grenades Against Migrants on Border
06:46 GMTUK Counter Terrorism Police Name Asylum-Seeker From Middle East as Suspect in Liverpool Terror Blast
06:41 GMTDenmark Sees Record COVID-19 Morbidity While Professor Warns of Further Spread
06:39 GMTSurvey Finds Blacks Overrepresented in Swedish TV Advertising, as Media Focus on White Majority
06:35 GMTRoberto Mancini Says 'Italy Will Win the World Cup' as Azzurri Misses Direct World Cup Qualification