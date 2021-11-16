https://sputniknews.com/20211116/armenia-says-azerbaijan-used-artillery-armored-vehicles-at-border-1090772737.html

Armenia Says Azerbaijan Used Artillery, Armored Vehicles at Border

Armenia Says Azerbaijan Used Artillery, Armored Vehicles at Border

YEREVAN (Sputnik) - The Armenian Defence Ministry accused Azerbaijan of using artillery, armoured vehicles, and different firearms at the mutual border on... 16.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-16T11:13+0000

2021-11-16T11:13+0000

2021-11-16T11:14+0000

armenia

azerbaijan

news

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/0a/1081109903_0:0:3311:1862_1920x0_80_0_0_4fab9c8378da3bb0549dcdc7f0f27af4.jpg

"As of 14:00, the situation in the eastern direction of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border continues to be tense. As it was already reported, the subdivisions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces once again resorted to provocation, attacking the Armenian positions located in that direction. The enemy uses artillery, armoured vehicles, firearms of different calibres," the ministry said in a statement.The Azerbaijani side incurred losses in armored vehicles after massive shooting, the ministry added.On Monday, Armenian Prime Minister Niko Pashinyan said that Azerbaijani troops had invaded Armenia on Sunday at one of the border stretches. He added that he had dismissed Defence Minister Arshak Karapetyan and appointed Suren Papikyan, the vice prime minister, to the post.Last week, the Armenian Defence Ministry said that it foiled the attempts of the Azerbaijani armed forces to move their positions eastward near the border. Baku and Yerevan have been in a decades-long conflict over Azerbaijan's Armenian-dominated Nagorno-Karabakh region, with sporadic clashes and even massive escalations of tensions taking place from time to time.

armenia

azerbaijan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

armenia, azerbaijan, news