US Natural Gas Prices Unlikely to Rise as Supply Market Balances - ConocoPhillips Analyst

2021-11-16

2021-11-16T03:28+0000

2021-11-16T03:25+0000

"There's still a lot of resources [in the US]: the northeast, the Permian [basin], the Haynesville [shale], there's still a lot of gas in the ground at very low break-evens," Henderson said on the margins of the US-Mexico Natural Gas Forum. Henderson predicts that in the next several years the United States will not be in an over-supply market, it will be better balanced going forward.According to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA), natural gas prices fell in most places in the United States and around the world earlier this month. Meanwhile, US supply of natural gas is slightly up as a result of increased production, but consumption is increasing significantly as cooler weather arrives in the United States, the EIA said.Henderson also pointed out that the number of drilling rigs operating in the United States goes up when demand increases, but that has not happened recently.In general, Henderson said, the market coming out of this period will be healthier because companies should be on better footing financially.In addition, Henderson said coal is phasing out in the United States, which may cause more volatility in the gas market for now.As the trend continues and balance is lost between the coal and natural gas markets, it will contribute to additional volatility, Henderson added.Around summer, there should be a better picture of what things will look like over the next couple of years in the gas markets, Henderson said.Henderson also said renewable energy is creating new opportunities and changing the market dynamics."The gas market twenty years from now will look different from what it does now - that doesn't mean it's a bad thing," Henderson said.

