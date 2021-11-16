https://sputniknews.com/20211116/sweden-voices-support-of-brussels-proposal-to-build-military-training-base-in-ukraine-1090780969.html

Sweden Voices Support of Brussels' Proposal to Build Military Training Base in Ukraine

Sweden Voices Support of Brussels' Proposal to Build Military Training Base in Ukraine

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Sweden supports the European Union's proposal to create a military training base in Ukraine, the country's defense minister, Peter... 16.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-16T17:32+0000

2021-11-16T17:32+0000

2021-11-16T17:33+0000

europe

ukraine

sweden

military base

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/09/1080715897_0:0:3016:1697_1920x0_80_0_0_299f51cdc490adc01e10e96a52f2d26b.jpg

European Council President Charles Michel announced in October that Brussels decided to send an expert mission to Ukraine to evaluate the prospects of joint projects in the field of military cooperation, in particular, in military education and training.Sweden might also send its officers to Ukraine to train Ukrainian soldiers, the minister added.

https://sputniknews.com/20211115/stoltenberg-says-no-consensus-for-ukraine-to-join-nato-warns-russia-against-aggressive-actions-1090750629.html

ukraine

sweden

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

europe, ukraine, sweden, military base