International
https://sputniknews.com/20211116/sweden-voices-support-of-brussels-proposal-to-build-military-training-base-in-ukraine-1090780969.html
Sweden Voices Support of Brussels' Proposal to Build Military Training Base in Ukraine
Sweden Voices Support of Brussels' Proposal to Build Military Training Base in Ukraine
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Sweden supports the European Union's proposal to create a military training base in Ukraine, the country's defense minister, Peter... 16.11.2021, Sputnik International
europe
ukraine
sweden
military base
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/09/1080715897_0:0:3016:1697_1920x0_80_0_0_299f51cdc490adc01e10e96a52f2d26b.jpg
European Council President Charles Michel announced in October that Brussels decided to send an expert mission to Ukraine to evaluate the prospects of joint projects in the field of military cooperation, in particular, in military education and training.Sweden might also send its officers to Ukraine to train Ukrainian soldiers, the minister added.
ukraine
sweden
europe, ukraine, sweden, military base

Sweden Voices Support of Brussels' Proposal to Build Military Training Base in Ukraine

17:32 GMT 16.11.2021 (Updated: 17:33 GMT 16.11.2021)
© AP Photo / Efrem LukatskyUkrainian soldiers atop an APC watch training exercises under the supervision of British instructors on the military base outside Zhitomir, Ukraine, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2015
Ukrainian soldiers atop an APC watch training exercises under the supervision of British instructors on the military base outside Zhitomir, Ukraine, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2015 - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.11.2021
© AP Photo / Efrem Lukatsky
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Sweden supports the European Union's proposal to create a military training base in Ukraine, the country's defense minister, Peter Hultqvist, said on Tuesday.
European Council President Charles Michel announced in October that Brussels decided to send an expert mission to Ukraine to evaluate the prospects of joint projects in the field of military cooperation, in particular, in military education and training.

"We support this very important mission of the European Union to protect the sovereignty and security of Ukraine. Naturally, we must be open to the idea [of building a military training base]. We will discuss the details later," Hultqvist said on air of Sveriges Radio.

Sweden might also send its officers to Ukraine to train Ukrainian soldiers, the minister added.
