Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING: Russia's Defence Minister Confirms Russia Succesfully Tested Anti-Satellite System
https://sputniknews.com/20211116/indian-air-force-orders-hammer-bunker-busters-from-france-for-its-tejas-fighter-jets-1090771517.html
Indian Air Force Orders HAMMER Bunker Busters From France for Its Tejas Fighter Jets
Indian Air Force Orders HAMMER Bunker Busters From France for Its Tejas Fighter Jets
The Indian Air Force (IAF) has also ordered HAMMER missiles for its Rafale fighter jets after the ongoing border dispute with China turned violent in June this... 16.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-16T12:51+0000
2021-11-16T12:51+0000
indian air force
missile
rafale fighter jets
safran
tejas light combat aircraft (lca)
india
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103976/65/1039766599_0:127:3000:1815_1920x0_80_0_0_9c621e117d02ca88569e3fc73f497b51.jpg
India's locally manufactured Tejas fighter jets will soon be equipped with the highly agile modular munition extended range (HAMMER) missiles, a media report said on Tuesday. The missiles are being purchased under emergency procurement power granted by the Narendra Modi government to the military."The HAMMER missiles are in the process of being integrated with the LCA Tejas, and it will significantly enhance its capability to take out hardened targets from stand-off distances," government sources told ANI.In September last year, the French government urgently delivered HAMMER missiles for Rafale fighter jets after border tensions with China forced India to stock up its missile arsenal.HAMMER missiles are compatible with different standard bomb bodies – 125, 250, 500, and 1000 kg. French manufacturer Safran says the 70 km range weapon system is autonomous, hard to jam, and can be launched from low altitude over rough terrain. The HAMMER kit consists of a guidance system at the front and apropulsion system at the rear, with a dumb bomb in between. The Indian Air Force ordered 83 Tejas fighter aircraft from the Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd in January 2021.
https://sputniknews.com/20211112/india-plans-mass-deployment-of-brahmos-missiles-smerch-mbrl-along-border-with-china-1090677092.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103976/65/1039766599_206:0:2795:1942_1920x0_80_0_0_1e36feb38125f3969b1a2c712751b444.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
indian air force, missile, rafale fighter jets, safran, tejas light combat aircraft (lca), india

Indian Air Force Orders HAMMER Bunker Busters From France for Its Tejas Fighter Jets

12:51 GMT 16.11.2021
© AP Photo / Aijaz RahiTejas, an Indian Air Force light combat aircraft (File)
Tejas, an Indian Air Force light combat aircraft (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.11.2021
© AP Photo / Aijaz Rahi
Subscribe
Rishikesh Kumar - Sputnik International
Rishikesh Kumar
All materialsWrite to the author
The Indian Air Force (IAF) has also ordered HAMMER missiles for its Rafale fighter jets after the ongoing border dispute with China turned violent in June this year.
India's locally manufactured Tejas fighter jets will soon be equipped with the highly agile modular munition extended range (HAMMER) missiles, a media report said on Tuesday.
The missiles are being purchased under emergency procurement power granted by the Narendra Modi government to the military.
"The HAMMER missiles are in the process of being integrated with the LCA Tejas, and it will significantly enhance its capability to take out hardened targets from stand-off distances," government sources told ANI.
BRAHMOS Launcher - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.11.2021
India Plans Mass Deployment of BrahMos Missiles, Smerch MBRL Along Border With China
12 November, 12:05 GMT
In September last year, the French government urgently delivered HAMMER missiles for Rafale fighter jets after border tensions with China forced India to stock up its missile arsenal.
HAMMER missiles are compatible with different standard bomb bodies – 125, 250, 500, and 1000 kg. French manufacturer Safran says the 70 km range weapon system is autonomous, hard to jam, and can be launched from low altitude over rough terrain.
The HAMMER kit consists of a guidance system at the front and apropulsion system at the rear, with a dumb bomb in between. The Indian Air Force ordered 83 Tejas fighter aircraft from the Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd in January 2021.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
13:06 GMTIraqi Foreign Ministry Registers 170 People Wishing to Return From Belarusian Border
12:51 GMTIndian Air Force Orders HAMMER Bunker Busters From France for Its Tejas Fighter Jets
12:47 GMTIndia to Modernise Military Communication With Advanced Radios for Net-Centric Warfare
12:43 GMTMcCloskeys Show Support For ‘Politically Prosecuted’ Rittenhouse As Jury Gears Up For Deliberations
12:40 GMTRussia's Defence Minister Confirms Russia Succesfully Tested Anti-Satellite System
12:02 GMTEnglish Cricket 'Institutionally Racist': Former Player Azeem Rafiq Tells MPs of 'Bullying'
11:17 GMTRussian MoD: US Perfectly Aware Fragments of Downed Satellite Pose No Threat to Space Activities
11:16 GMTMystery of Gold's Origin Probed by New Research Into Heavy Element Synthesis in Universe
11:13 GMTArmenia Says Azerbaijan Used Artillery, Armored Vehicles at Border
10:49 GMT231 Angry Jurors: Jury Selection in Epstein ‘Pimp’ Maxwell’s Sex Trafficking Trial Begins in NYC
10:25 GMTNY State Worker Who Testified Andrew Cuomo Grabbed Her Butt Hadn’t Come Forward Fearing Retribution
10:11 GMTGas Prices in Europe Up By 11% After German Regulator Suspends Nord Stream 2 AG Certification
09:54 GMTMedica Düsseldorf 2021: REC Supports Participation of Over 20 Russian Companies
09:17 GMTWhy Washington Can't Ask New Delhi to Drop S-400 Deal
09:11 GMTXi-Biden’s Rare Long Virtual Meet Concludes, ‘Injects Certainty Into Bilateral Ties’
09:03 GMTUS Consulate in Jerusalem, Settlements & Netanyahu Law - Challenges That Await Israel's Coalition
09:01 GMTUK Hospitals Advised to Check Security Measures After Blast in Liverpool, Reports Say
08:54 GMTUK Ministers Slammed For ‘Total Farce’ as BoJo’s Gov’t Botches U-Turn on Owen Paterson Sleaze Row
08:16 GMTLNA Chief Haftar Applies to Register Himself as Candidate at Libyan Presidential Election
08:03 GMTSituation at Belarus-Poland Border as Migrant Crisis Deepens