Indian Air Force to Receive More Than 350 Fighter Aircraft Over Next Two Decades

The Indian Air Force (IAF) currently has 30 fighter squadrons against a sanctioned strength of 42 squadrons to counter a perceived threat from China and... 08.09.2021, Sputnik International

Facing a severe shortage of fighter jets, Indian Air Force Chief Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria has said the force is looking to obtain 350 additional fighter jets, including 83 domestically produced Tejas over the next 20 years. The chief of the Indian Air Force stressed the need for the nation to enhance its defence technology in the wake of what he called increasing threats from the northern border.He was addressing the conference "Engineering Indian Aerospace Industry: Challenges for Atmanirbhar Bharat". The "Atmanirbhar" (self-reliant) mission, launched by the federal government, aims to reduce the country's dependence on foreign manufacturers while giving impetus to the domestic industry.Currently, the force is facing a shortage of 12 squadrons (each squadron consists of 18-20 fighters), as recommended by a parliamentary standing committee on defence, to counter purported threats emanating from China and Pakistan. India ordered 36 Rafale jets from France at a reported cost of around $8.7 billion in 2016. It was India's first major acquisition of fighter aircraft in 23 years, since Su-30 jets were imported from Russia.

See you in the ice as China builds thousands, Pakistan builds hundreds and the Middle East buys hundreds. Indians won't even maintain their capabilities. That is good for the Muslim invaders. 0

Slave of the capitalists It does not sound like much when you average it out at about 1.5 additional aircraft per month but it is the support services and training that is the difficult part. 0

