Indian Air Force to Receive More Than 350 Fighter Aircraft Over Next Two Decades
Indian Air Force to Receive More Than 350 Fighter Aircraft Over Next Two Decades
The Indian Air Force (IAF) currently has 30 fighter squadrons against a sanctioned strength of 42 squadrons to counter a perceived threat from China and...
indian air force
tejas light combat aircraft (lca)
tejas mk 1
india
china
Facing a severe shortage of fighter jets, Indian Air Force Chief Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria has said the force is looking to obtain 350 additional fighter jets, including 83 domestically produced Tejas over the next 20 years. The chief of the Indian Air Force stressed the need for the nation to enhance its defence technology in the wake of what he called increasing threats from the northern border.He was addressing the conference "Engineering Indian Aerospace Industry: Challenges for Atmanirbhar Bharat". The "Atmanirbhar" (self-reliant) mission, launched by the federal government, aims to reduce the country's dependence on foreign manufacturers while giving impetus to the domestic industry.Currently, the force is facing a shortage of 12 squadrons (each squadron consists of 18-20 fighters), as recommended by a parliamentary standing committee on defence, to counter purported threats emanating from China and Pakistan. India ordered 36 Rafale jets from France at a reported cost of around $8.7 billion in 2016. It was India's first major acquisition of fighter aircraft in 23 years, since Su-30 jets were imported from Russia.
https://sputniknews.com/20210728/india-deploys-rafale-jet-near-tibet-as-china-hardens-position-on-border-issues-1083479362.html
as China builds thousands, Pakistan builds hundreds and the Middle East buys hundreds. Indians won't even maintain their capabilities. That is good for the Muslim invaders.
It does not sound like much when you average it out at about 1.5 additional aircraft per month but it is the support services and training that is the difficult part.
indian air force, tejas light combat aircraft (lca), tejas mk 1, india, china

Indian Air Force to Receive More Than 350 Fighter Aircraft Over Next Two Decades

13:28 GMT 08.09.2021
Indian Air Force Chief RKS Bhadauria
Indian Air Force Chief RKS Bhadauria - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.09.2021
© Photo : Indian Air Force
Rishikesh Kumar - Sputnik International
Rishikesh Kumar
Priya Yadav - Sputnik International
Priya Yadav
The Indian Air Force (IAF) currently has 30 fighter squadrons against a sanctioned strength of 42 squadrons to counter a perceived threat from China and Pakistan. Since the force has already announced the retirement of its MiG-21 fighters over the next few years, it will require hundreds of fighter jets to maintain its strength.
Facing a severe shortage of fighter jets, Indian Air Force Chief Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria has said the force is looking to obtain 350 additional fighter jets, including 83 domestically produced Tejas over the next 20 years.

"Out of these 350, 73 will be the upgraded version of Tejas Mark 1 A in addition to the 40 Tejas Mark 1 ordered earlier to be made indigenously".

RKS Bhadauria - Sputnik International
RKS Bhadauria
Chief of the Air Staff, Indian Air Force
The chief of the Indian Air Force stressed the need for the nation to enhance its defence technology in the wake of what he called increasing threats from the northern border.

"Looking at the northern neighbours, we need niche technology that is built in-house. This is what will give us maximum results and spring surprises in the next conflict", Air Chief Marshal Bhaduria said.

He was addressing the conference "Engineering Indian Aerospace Industry: Challenges for Atmanirbhar Bharat". The "Atmanirbhar" (self-reliant) mission, launched by the federal government, aims to reduce the country's dependence on foreign manufacturers while giving impetus to the domestic industry.
The Dassault Rafale fighter jet - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.07.2021
India Deploys Rafale Jet Near Tibet as China Hardens Position on Border Issues
28 July, 17:10 GMT
28 July, 17:10 GMT
Currently, the force is facing a shortage of 12 squadrons (each squadron consists of 18-20 fighters), as recommended by a parliamentary standing committee on defence, to counter purported threats emanating from China and Pakistan. India ordered 36 Rafale jets from France at a reported cost of around $8.7 billion in 2016. It was India's first major acquisition of fighter aircraft in 23 years, since Su-30 jets were imported from Russia.
as China builds thousands, Pakistan builds hundreds and the Middle East buys hundreds. Indians won't even maintain their capabilities. That is good for the Muslim invaders.
See you in the ice
8 September, 17:04 GMT
See you in the ice
8 September, 17:04 GMT
It does not sound like much when you average it out at about 1.5 additional aircraft per month but it is the support services and training that is the difficult part.
SoSlave of the capitalists
8 September, 17:09 GMT
SoSlave of the capitalists
8 September, 17:09 GMT
