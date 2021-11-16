EU Defence Ministers Arrive in Brussels to Attend Foreign Affairs Council

EU Defence Ministers are arriving at the Foreign Affairs Council on Defence in Brussels.The council takes place as Europe is facing a migrant crisis on the border between Belarus and Poland.Since July, Lithuania, Latvia and Poland have reported an increase in the number of illegal migrant crossing from neighboring Belarus. They accused Minsk of using the migration crisis to exact revenge on the European Union for sanctions that it imposed earlier this year on Belarusian officials over alleged violations of human rights. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has refuted the accusations, saying that his country no longer has the capacity to prevent the movement of migrants toward the EU due to sanctions.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Thousands of migrants have amassed on the Belarusian-Polish border over the past few weeks hoping to further transit to Poland, which is part of the European Union.
