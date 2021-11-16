https://sputniknews.com/20211116/eu-defence-ministers-arrive-in-brussels-to-attend-foreign-affairs-council-1090764340.html

EU Defence Ministers Arrive in Brussels to Attend Foreign Affairs Council

EU Defence Ministers Arrive in Brussels to Attend Foreign Affairs Council

Thousands of migrants have amassed on the Belarusian-Polish border over the past few weeks hoping to further transit to Poland, which is part of the European... 16.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-16T07:30+0000

2021-11-16T07:30+0000

2021-11-16T07:30+0000

eu foreign affairs council

europe

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/0a/1082304836_0:151:3103:1896_1920x0_80_0_0_3cc40c2004fc98e23f8883176b330ae7.jpg

EU Defence Ministers are arriving at the Foreign Affairs Council on Defence in Brussels.The council takes place as Europe is facing a migrant crisis on the border between Belarus and Poland.Since July, Lithuania, Latvia and Poland have reported an increase in the number of illegal migrant crossing from neighboring Belarus. They accused Minsk of using the migration crisis to exact revenge on the European Union for sanctions that it imposed earlier this year on Belarusian officials over alleged violations of human rights. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has refuted the accusations, saying that his country no longer has the capacity to prevent the movement of migrants toward the EU due to sanctions.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

eu foreign affairs council, europe