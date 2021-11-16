https://sputniknews.com/20211116/astroworld-fallout-nike-postpones-travis-scott-sneaker-launch--1090763465.html

Astroworld Fallout: Nike Postpones Travis Scott Sneaker Launch

Nike had planned to release the Air Max 1 x Cactus Jack sneaker on December 16th.It is unknown if and when the sneakers will be released.Multiple lawsuits have been filed against the rapper and promoter LiveNation over the tragedy. Scott has numerous endorsements but it remains to be seen how many will stick by the rapper.The tragic incident occurred on November 5 at the Astroworld music festival in Houston, Texas. Scott was the headline performer and during his performance a crowd surge occurred that led to fans being trampled. Ultimately, 10 festival-goers died, including a child, with many more injured.Scott has been heavily criticized for his handling of the out-of-control crowd. As audience members were dying, he and his band continued to play for some 30 minutes. Scott has a reputation for stirring crowds into a frenzy and has told concert-goers in the past to ignore security and safety measures.

