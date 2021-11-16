Astroworld Fallout: Nike Postpones Travis Scott Sneaker Launch

Nike had planned to release the Air Max 1 x Cactus Jack sneaker on December 16th.It is unknown if and when the sneakers will be released.Multiple lawsuits have been filed against the rapper and promoter LiveNation over the tragedy. Scott has numerous endorsements but it remains to be seen how many will stick by the rapper.The tragic incident occurred on November 5 at the Astroworld music festival in Houston, Texas. Scott was the headline performer and during his performance a crowd surge occurred that led to fans being trampled. Ultimately, 10 festival-goers died, including a child, with many more injured.Scott has been heavily criticized for his handling of the out-of-control crowd. As audience members were dying, he and his band continued to play for some 30 minutes. Scott has a reputation for stirring crowds into a frenzy and has told concert-goers in the past to ignore security and safety measures.
Nike has postponed the release of sneakers created through a collaboration with rapper Travis Scott, marking the latest development in the aftermath of the deadly Astroworld music festival that the artist headlines.
Nike had planned to release the Air Max 1 x Cactus Jack sneaker on December 16th.
The sneaker and sports apparel giant said via their SNKRS app, “Out of respect for everyone impacted by the tragic events at the Astroworld Festival, we are postponing the launch of the Air Max 1 x Cactus Jack.”
It is unknown if and when the sneakers will be released.
Multiple lawsuits have been filed against the rapper and promoter LiveNation over the tragedy. Scott has numerous endorsements but it remains to be seen how many will stick by the rapper.
The tragic incident occurred on November 5 at the Astroworld music festival in Houston, Texas. Scott was the headline performer and during his performance a crowd surge occurred that led to fans being trampled. Ultimately, 10 festival-goers died, including a child, with many more injured.
Scott has been heavily criticized for his handling of the out-of-control crowd. As audience members were dying, he and his band continued to play for some 30 minutes. Scott has a reputation for stirring crowds into a frenzy and has told concert-goers in the past to ignore security and safety measures.