Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211115/upcoming-xi-biden-meetings-looks-like-holding-action-to-prevent-escalation---ex-diplomat-1090734323.html
Upcoming Xi-Biden Meetings Looks Like 'Holding Action' to Prevent Escalation - Ex-Diplomat
Upcoming Xi-Biden Meetings Looks Like 'Holding Action' to Prevent Escalation - Ex-Diplomat
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The upcoming meeting between US and Chinese presidents, Joe Biden and Xi Jinping, is a "holding action" to prevent either side from... 15.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-15T00:00+0000
2021-11-15T00:00+0000
joe biden
xi jinping
bilateral meeting
us
china
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/03/1082248057_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_aa9cefac610f2aac00bf5bfaa0e0095a.jpg
The two leaders are expected to hold a virtual summit on Monday amid tensions over Taiwan, arms control, and human rights.This meeting, Freeman said, might usefully begin a discussion of measures to reduce the danger of an accidental nuclear exchange, establish standards for crisis management, and institute measures of escalation control. But any actual development of such mechanisms would take years, if not decades, he added.Moreover, each side is constrained by its domestic politics, Freeman warned.Freeman said the summit could facilitate dialogue at lower levels on planet-wide problems such as climate change, environmental regulation and remediation, pandemics, and non-proliferation.
us
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/03/1082248057_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2ec5042cc7ab45f61cc66b5433bb79e6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, xi jinping, bilateral meeting, us, china

Upcoming Xi-Biden Meetings Looks Like 'Holding Action' to Prevent Escalation - Ex-Diplomat

00:00 GMT 15.11.2021
© AP Photo / Andy WongA woman wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus sits near a screen showing China and U.S. flags as she listens to a speech by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the Lanting Forum on bringing China-U.S. relations back to the right track, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs office in Beijing on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021
A woman wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus sits near a screen showing China and U.S. flags as she listens to a speech by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the Lanting Forum on bringing China-U.S. relations back to the right track, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs office in Beijing on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.11.2021
© AP Photo / Andy Wong
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The upcoming meeting between US and Chinese presidents, Joe Biden and Xi Jinping, is a "holding action" to prevent either side from ramping up tensions, former diplomat and Assistant Secretary of Defense Chas Freeman, who accompanied President Richard Nixon to Beijing in 1972, told Sputnik.
The two leaders are expected to hold a virtual summit on Monday amid tensions over Taiwan, arms control, and human rights.
"This meeting is a holding action to keep channels of communication open and to halt a further rise in bilateral tensions," Freeman said. "The Biden-Xi summit may pause the current deterioration in relations between Washington and Beijing. It is unlikely to cure it."
This meeting, Freeman said, might usefully begin a discussion of measures to reduce the danger of an accidental nuclear exchange, establish standards for crisis management, and institute measures of escalation control. But any actual development of such mechanisms would take years, if not decades, he added.
Moreover, each side is constrained by its domestic politics, Freeman warned.
"Elites in each are emotionally antagonistic to the other. Biden cannot afford to take actions that would invite further attack on his policies from either the right or the left," Freeman said. "For his part, Xi Jinping must answer to Chinese nationalists insulted by what they regard as American disrespect and highhandedness."
Freeman said the summit could facilitate dialogue at lower levels on planet-wide problems such as climate change, environmental regulation and remediation, pandemics, and non-proliferation.
000100
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
00:00 GMTUpcoming Xi-Biden Meetings Looks Like 'Holding Action' to Prevent Escalation - Ex-Diplomat
YesterdayBulgaria's Current President Ahead in Sunday Vote With 50% - Exit Poll
YesterdayIsrael Denies Espionage Charge Against Couple Arrested for Snapping, Sharing Pics of Erdogan's Home
YesterdayJan. 6 Committee to 'Move Very Quickly' in Referring Meadows for Criminal Contempt - Schiff
YesterdayTrump Organization Reportedly Reaches $375 Million Deal to Sell Rights to DC Hotel
YesterdayUS Likely Buried Details of Syrian Airstrikes Over Shame of Causing Civilian Deaths, Experts Say
YesterdayCountdown to 2022: Four Factors That Could Flip the US Senate
Yesterday'I Keep Forgetting You're Still Alive': Musk Taunts Sanders After He Urges Rich to Pay 'Fair Share'
YesterdayHavana Accuses Twitter of Tweaking Algorithm to Destabilize Situation in the Country
YesterdayVideos Showing 'Austrians Protesting Against Lockdown for Unvaccinated in Innsbruck' Emerge Online
YesterdayAustralia Vows to Support US in Taiwan in Event of Confrontation With China
YesterdayFBI Admits Fake Emails Were Sent From Its Servers, Claims Agency’s Network Was Not Hacked
YesterdayTrump Beats Biden in Hypothetical Iowa 2024 Matchup, Poll Shows
YesterdayYellen: US Ready to Consider Lowering Trump's Tariffs Against China
YesterdayTrump Demands Primaries Against 'RINO Sellouts, Known Losers’ Who Backed Biden's Infrastructure Bill
YesterdayIndian Man Lodges Police Complaint After 'Buffalo Refuses to Be Milked'
YesterdayHow Mud-Filled Beer Jars Helped Egyptologists Make One of the Greatest Discoveries in Half a Century
YesterdayTwo Killed, 27 Injured After Two Powerful Earthquakes Hit Southern Iran, Report Says - Video
YesterdayRussia to Launch Mass Production of Checkmate Fighter Jet in 2026
YesterdayUS Media Reveal Why NATO Arms Aid to Ukraine Risks ‘Crossing a Bright Red Line’ With Russia