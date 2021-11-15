https://sputniknews.com/20211115/upcoming-xi-biden-meetings-looks-like-holding-action-to-prevent-escalation---ex-diplomat-1090734323.html

Upcoming Xi-Biden Meetings Looks Like 'Holding Action' to Prevent Escalation - Ex-Diplomat

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The upcoming meeting between US and Chinese presidents, Joe Biden and Xi Jinping, is a "holding action" to prevent either side from...

The two leaders are expected to hold a virtual summit on Monday amid tensions over Taiwan, arms control, and human rights.This meeting, Freeman said, might usefully begin a discussion of measures to reduce the danger of an accidental nuclear exchange, establish standards for crisis management, and institute measures of escalation control. But any actual development of such mechanisms would take years, if not decades, he added.Moreover, each side is constrained by its domestic politics, Freeman warned.Freeman said the summit could facilitate dialogue at lower levels on planet-wide problems such as climate change, environmental regulation and remediation, pandemics, and non-proliferation.

