Two Russian Citizens in Poland Accused of Organizing Illegal Migration Route

WARSAW (Sputnik) - Two Russian citizens in Poland are accused of organizing an illegal migration route, the Polish prosecutor’s office said on Monday. 15.11.2021, Sputnik International

"The prosecutor of the Silesian Department for Organized Crime and Corruption of the General Prosecutor's Office in Katowice has sent another indictment in the case of the activities of an international organized criminal group that organized illegal border crossing by citizens of the Middle East. The accused are two citizens of Russia and a citizen of Ukraine," the office said in a statement.Within the past few weeks, thousands of migrants including women and children willing to enter the EU have arrived at the Polish-Belarusian border. Poland boosted border guard and deployed the military to the border region.Poland, Lithuania and Latvia have been accusing Belarus of orchestrating a migrant crisis to get back at Brussels for sanctions against the government of President Alexander Lukashenko. The Belarusian leader has rejected the accusations, saying his cash-strapped country can no longer afford tight border controls.

