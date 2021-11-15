Registration was successful!
International
Two Russian Citizens in Poland Accused of Organizing Illegal Migration Route
Two Russian Citizens in Poland Accused of Organizing Illegal Migration Route
WARSAW (Sputnik) - Two Russian citizens in Poland are accused of organizing an illegal migration route, the Polish prosecutor's office said on Monday. 15.11.2021
"The prosecutor of the Silesian Department for Organized Crime and Corruption of the General Prosecutor's Office in Katowice has sent another indictment in the case of the activities of an international organized criminal group that organized illegal border crossing by citizens of the Middle East. The accused are two citizens of Russia and a citizen of Ukraine," the office said in a statement.Within the past few weeks, thousands of migrants including women and children willing to enter the EU have arrived at the Polish-Belarusian border. Poland boosted border guard and deployed the military to the border region.Poland, Lithuania and Latvia have been accusing Belarus of orchestrating a migrant crisis to get back at Brussels for sanctions against the government of President Alexander Lukashenko. The Belarusian leader has rejected the accusations, saying his cash-strapped country can no longer afford tight border controls.
07:55 GMT 15.11.2021
People gather near a barbed wire fence in a migrants' makeshift camp on the Belarusian-Polish border in the Grodno region, Belarus November 14, 2021
WARSAW (Sputnik) - Two Russian citizens in Poland are accused of organizing an illegal migration route, the Polish prosecutor’s office said on Monday.
"The prosecutor of the Silesian Department for Organized Crime and Corruption of the General Prosecutor's Office in Katowice has sent another indictment in the case of the activities of an international organized criminal group that organized illegal border crossing by citizens of the Middle East. The accused are two citizens of Russia and a citizen of Ukraine," the office said in a statement.
Within the past few weeks, thousands of migrants including women and children willing to enter the EU have arrived at the Polish-Belarusian border. Poland boosted border guard and deployed the military to the border region.
Poland, Lithuania and Latvia have been accusing Belarus of orchestrating a migrant crisis to get back at Brussels for sanctions against the government of President Alexander Lukashenko. The Belarusian leader has rejected the accusations, saying his cash-strapped country can no longer afford tight border controls.
