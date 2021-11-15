https://sputniknews.com/20211115/fk-joe-biden-and-lets-go-brandon-chants-errupt-at-indianarutgers-football-game---video-1090736785.html

‘F**k Joe Biden’ and 'Let's Go Brandon' Chants Errupt at Indiana/Rutgers Football Game - Video

‘F**k Joe Biden’ and 'Let's Go Brandon' Chants Errupt at Indiana/Rutgers Football Game - Video

On Saturday Indiana lost its sixth-consecutive game 38-3 to Rutgers in Bloomington at a NCAA college football game. 15.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-15T05:15+0000

2021-11-15T05:15+0000

2021-11-15T05:15+0000

joe biden

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0b/1090648213_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_0da5e089931b17a66fbf36a531ff8afb.jpg

During the Rutgers - Indiana game, fans expressed their attitude towards US President Joe Biden.In a video that emerged on social media, fans are heard loudly chanting “F**k Joe Biden”.The "f**k Joe Biden" chant has been heard at sporting events across the US in recent weeks.Earlier, this chant could be heard at UFC event in New York's Madison Square Garden.Recently, the "f**k Joe Biden" chant familiar to opponents of the president has been replaced by the slogan "Let's go Brandon".It all began on 2 October at a NASCAR race at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama, where 28-year-old Brandon Brown won his first Xfinity Series. While he was being interviewed by an NBC Sports reporter, the crowd behind him started chanting the phrase "f**k Joe Biden".The reporter said that they were shouting "Let's go Brandon" in support of the rider, and many on the right assumed that she, as a member of the mainstream press, was deliberately obfuscating their message and that her choice to do so was symptomatic of a biased press.The approval for US President Joe Biden’s handling of the economy stands at 39 percent, according to a new ABC News/Washington Post survey published on Sunday.Overall, 70 percent of Americans say the economy is in bad shape, while 55 percent disapprove of Biden’s economic performance.

Barros LOL! Good game! 0

1

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

joe biden, us