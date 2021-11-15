https://sputniknews.com/20211115/eu-recognizes-covid-certificates-of-georgia-moldova-serbia-new-zealand-1090748431.html

EU Recognizes COVID Certificates of Georgia, Moldova, Serbia, New Zealand

EU Recognizes COVID Certificates of Georgia, Moldova, Serbia, New Zealand

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Union is recognizing the COVID-19 certificates issued by Georgia, Moldova, Serbia and New Zealand, the European Commission said... 15.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-15T12:13+0000

2021-11-15T12:13+0000

2021-11-15T12:21+0000

europe

certificates

covid-19

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0f/1090748555_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_f503967a15e62617559aa45116275434.jpg

"Today, the Commission adopted four decisions certifying that COVID-19 certificates issued by Georgia, Moldova, New Zealand and Serbia are equivalent to the EU Digital COVID Certificate. As a result, the four countries will be connected to the EU's system and their COVID certificates will be accepted under the same conditions as the EU Digital COVID Certificate," the commission said in a press release.Thus, the EU now recognizes certificates from 49 countries and territories. At the end of October, the EU announced the recognition of the certificates of Armenia and Great Britain.The certificates were introduced in the EU this summer. They are intended to facilitate the movement of residents within the EU territory. The certificates are issued if the person was fully vaccinated, had a negative test for COVID-19 or has antibodies after recovering from the infection. In total, about 600 million certificates have already been issued.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

europe, certificates, covid-19