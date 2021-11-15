EU Recognizes COVID Certificates of Georgia, Moldova, Serbia, New Zealand

"Today, the Commission adopted four decisions certifying that COVID-19 certificates issued by Georgia, Moldova, New Zealand and Serbia are equivalent to the EU Digital COVID Certificate. As a result, the four countries will be connected to the EU's system and their COVID certificates will be accepted under the same conditions as the EU Digital COVID Certificate," the commission said in a press release.Thus, the EU now recognizes certificates from 49 countries and territories. At the end of October, the EU announced the recognition of the certificates of Armenia and Great Britain.The certificates were introduced in the EU this summer. They are intended to facilitate the movement of residents within the EU territory. The certificates are issued if the person was fully vaccinated, had a negative test for COVID-19 or has antibodies after recovering from the infection. In total, about 600 million certificates have already been issued.
