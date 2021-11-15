Registration was successful!
Erdogan Considers Himself to Be Most Experienced Among World Leaders
Erdogan Considers Himself to Be Most Experienced Among World Leaders
15.11.2021
recep tayyip erdogan
middle east
turkey
"I know the world. Among today's leaders, I am the most experienced. I say this not to brag, but to determine my place among other leaders. Because it is important for my people to know who is who," Erdogan said at a meeting with youth in the northwestern Turkish province of Canakkale, with his speech broadcast on Twitter.Erdogan assumed presidential office in 2014, after just over a decade of service as prime minister. He was re-elected as president in 2018 after transforming Turkey's governance system from a parliamentary to presidential republic.
recep tayyip erdogan, middle east, turkey

Erdogan Considers Himself to Be Most Experienced Among World Leaders

13:33 GMT 15.11.2021
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a meeting to announce an economic reform package, in Istanbul, Turkey March 12, 2021.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a meeting to announce an economic reform package, in Istanbul, Turkey March 12, 2021.
ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that his grasp of the world makes him the most experienced among leaders of other countries.
"I know the world. Among today's leaders, I am the most experienced. I say this not to brag, but to determine my place among other leaders. Because it is important for my people to know who is who," Erdogan said at a meeting with youth in the northwestern Turkish province of Canakkale, with his speech broadcast on Twitter.
Erdogan assumed presidential office in 2014, after just over a decade of service as prime minister. He was re-elected as president in 2018 after transforming Turkey's governance system from a parliamentary to presidential republic.
