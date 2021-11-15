https://sputniknews.com/20211115/erdogan-considers-himself-to-be-most-experienced-among-world-leaders-1090750535.html

Erdogan Considers Himself to Be Most Experienced Among World Leaders

"I know the world. Among today's leaders, I am the most experienced. I say this not to brag, but to determine my place among other leaders. Because it is important for my people to know who is who," Erdogan said at a meeting with youth in the northwestern Turkish province of Canakkale, with his speech broadcast on Twitter.Erdogan assumed presidential office in 2014, after just over a decade of service as prime minister. He was re-elected as president in 2018 after transforming Turkey's governance system from a parliamentary to presidential republic.

