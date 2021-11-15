Registration was successful!
BREAKING: US Accuses Russia of Generating Orbital Debris After 'Destructive' Satellite Test, Vows to Respond
Attack on Village in North-East of DR Congo Claims at Least 19 Lives, Reports Say
Attack on Village in North-East of DR Congo Claims at Least 19 Lives, Reports Say

19:06 GMT 15.11.2021
A group of Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) asylum-seekers carrying their belongings walk past a truck reading PEACE at the Bunagana border point in Uganda, on November 10, 2021 following a deadly fight between M23 rebels and DRC troops.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least 19 people were killed by militants in an armed assault on the northwestern village of Tchabusiku in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo) on Monday, Congolese media reported.
It is unknown how many civilians and attackers were killed in the skirmish in Ituri Province, according to the Actualite news portal.
"We have found 19 bodies at the scene and counted more or less 30 houses that were burnt in the attack this morning. However, this estimation remains provisional, as the search is ongoing in the bushes where many residents took refuge," Zamundu Batagura, the head of the Tsere group, told the portal.
Local authorities assume that militants of the Patriotic Integrationist Forces of Congo are behind the attack.
The east of the Democratic Republic of Congo is fraught with violence and instability caused by armed rebel groups.
