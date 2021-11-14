Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211114/zakharova-slams-uk-foreign-secretary-for-blaming-belarus-for-carefully-crafted-migrant-crisis-1090725815.html
Zakharova Slams UK Foreign Secretary For Blaming Belarus for 'Carefully Crafted' Migrant Crisis
Zakharova Slams UK Foreign Secretary For Blaming Belarus for 'Carefully Crafted' Migrant Crisis
Writing for The Telegraph, Liz Truss, Britain’s Foreign Secretary, had demanded that Russia “press the Belarusian authorities” to resolve the situation on the... 14.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-14T12:17+0000
2021-11-14T12:17+0000
belarus
russia
vladimir putin
poland
iraq
migrants
maria zakharova
daesh
liz truss
uk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0a/1090610413_0:155:2218:1403_1920x0_80_0_0_6ba90262f720f7cbca5cea6e72fcc59b.jpg
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has responded to remarks made by British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, who earlier weighed in on the migrant crisis unfolding on the Poland-Belarus border, urging Russia’s President Vladimir Putin to step in and end Minsk’s attempt to use “desperate migrants as pawns” to destabilise the region.“Russia has a clear responsibility here. They must press the Belarusian authorities to end the crisis and enter into dialogue,” wrote Truss in The Telegraph, as she deplored what she referred to as a “carefully crafted crisis” that she blamed on the government of Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko.Truss, in her column for The Telegraph, had insisted that Britain would “not look away” in a situation when its European allies were being forced to “bear the brunt” of a manipulated situation designed to distract from a “litany of abhorrent acts and human rights violations” ostensibly perpetrated by Alexander Lukashenko’s government.On Sunday, Liz Truss had also underscored that the UK stood with its allies in the region, besides Poland, such as others in the Visegrad Four – Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic – and “friends in the Baltics and Ukraine”. The British Foreign Secretary even went as far as to urge the European Union to reconsider dependence on Russia for gas supplies by cancelling the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, completed on 10 September and awaiting certification.‘Crisis of Their Own Making’The crisis on Belarus’ borders with Latvia, Lithuania and Poland, where tens of thousands of migrants, primarily from the Middle East and Africa, have traveled since the beginning of the year, sharply escalated on 8 November. Several thousand people had arrived at the border with Poland and set up camp there, with many hoping to make their way into the European Union and travel further west, presumably to Germany.Brussels has blamed Minsk for the escalation of the situation, accusing it of using migrants as a "hybrid weapon".Some EU countries demanding fresh sanctions against Belarus. President Alexander Lukashenko redirected the blame for the crisis towards the Western countries themselves, who had fueled a situation that prompted the people to flee their war-ravaged nations amid decades of military interventions in the Middle East and North Africa. Furthermore, Lukashenko emphasised that previous rounds of EU sanctions against Belarus have drained his country's ability to control migration flows.*Daesh (aka ISIL, ISIS) is a terrorist organization banned in Russia and other countries.
belarus
poland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0a/1090610413_71:0:2147:1557_1920x0_80_0_0_b39e230c682e0226d3979a8e3fed0033.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
belarus, russia, vladimir putin, poland, iraq, migrants, maria zakharova, daesh, liz truss, uk

Zakharova Slams UK Foreign Secretary For Blaming Belarus for 'Carefully Crafted' Migrant Crisis

12:17 GMT 14.11.2021
© REUTERS / HANDOUTHundreds of migrants gather at the Belarus side of the border with Poland near Kuznica Bialostocka, Poland, in this photograph released by the Polish Defence Ministry, on 8 November 2021.
Hundreds of migrants gather at the Belarus side of the border with Poland near Kuznica Bialostocka, Poland, in this photograph released by the Polish Defence Ministry, on 8 November 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.11.2021
© REUTERS / HANDOUT
Subscribe
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Writing for The Telegraph, Liz Truss, Britain’s Foreign Secretary, had demanded that Russia “press the Belarusian authorities” to resolve the situation on the border with Poland as The Kremlin purportedly had a “clear responsibility” to thus respond to what she claimed was a “shameful manufactured migrant crisis”.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has responded to remarks made by British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, who earlier weighed in on the migrant crisis unfolding on the Poland-Belarus border, urging Russia’s President Vladimir Putin to step in and end Minsk’s attempt to use “desperate migrants as pawns” to destabilise the region.
“Russia has a clear responsibility here. They must press the Belarusian authorities to end the crisis and enter into dialogue,” wrote Truss in The Telegraph, as she deplored what she referred to as a “carefully crafted crisis” that she blamed on the government of Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko.

“The UK’s intervention in Iraq – now that was ‘carefully crafted’. 45 thousand British soldiers helped the United States occupy that country, kill its citizens and plunder its riches. Britain bears a clear historical responsibility for everything that happens from that moment in the region - the death of Iraqis, the destruction of Iraqi statehood, endless flows of refugees, the emergence of Daesh*, humanitarian disasters in this part of the world,” wrote Zakharova on Telegram on Sunday.

Truss, in her column for The Telegraph, had insisted that Britain would “not look away” in a situation when its European allies were being forced to “bear the brunt” of a manipulated situation designed to distract from a “litany of abhorrent acts and human rights violations” ostensibly perpetrated by Alexander Lukashenko’s government.
“Until London is held accountable for its crimes, its officials have no right to accuse anyone,” remonstrated Maria Zakkarova.
On Sunday, Liz Truss had also underscored that the UK stood with its allies in the region, besides Poland, such as others in the Visegrad Four – Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic – and “friends in the Baltics and Ukraine”. The British Foreign Secretary even went as far as to urge the European Union to reconsider dependence on Russia for gas supplies by cancelling the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, completed on 10 September and awaiting certification.
© REUTERS / Hannibal HanschkeA road sign directs traffic towards the Nord Stream 2 gas line landfall facility entrance in Lubmin, Germany, September 10, 2020.
A road sign directs traffic towards the Nord Stream 2 gas line landfall facility entrance in Lubmin, Germany, September 10, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.11.2021
A road sign directs traffic towards the Nord Stream 2 gas line landfall facility entrance in Lubmin, Germany, September 10, 2020.
© REUTERS / Hannibal Hanschke

“It risks undermining European security by allowing Russia to tighten its grip on those nations who rely on its gas, despite the pandemic reminding us about the importance of having diverse supply chains to avoid being strategically dependent on unreliable partners,” Truss said of Nord stream 2.

‘Crisis of Their Own Making’
The crisis on Belarus’ borders with Latvia, Lithuania and Poland, where tens of thousands of migrants, primarily from the Middle East and Africa, have traveled since the beginning of the year, sharply escalated on 8 November. Several thousand people had arrived at the border with Poland and set up camp there, with many hoping to make their way into the European Union and travel further west, presumably to Germany.
Brussels has blamed Minsk for the escalation of the situation, accusing it of using migrants as a "hybrid weapon".
© REUTERS / HANDOUTPolish soldiers and police watch migrants at the Poland/Belarus border near Kuznica, Poland, in this photograph released by the Territorial Defence Forces, November 12, 2021
Polish soldiers and police watch migrants at the Poland/Belarus border near Kuznica, Poland, in this photograph released by the Territorial Defence Forces, November 12, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.11.2021
Polish soldiers and police watch migrants at the Poland/Belarus border near Kuznica, Poland, in this photograph released by the Territorial Defence Forces, November 12, 2021
© REUTERS / HANDOUT
Some EU countries demanding fresh sanctions against Belarus. President Alexander Lukashenko redirected the blame for the crisis towards the Western countries themselves, who had fueled a situation that prompted the people to flee their war-ravaged nations amid decades of military interventions in the Middle East and North Africa. Furthermore, Lukashenko emphasised that previous rounds of EU sanctions against Belarus have drained his country's ability to control migration flows.
*Daesh (aka ISIL, ISIS) is a terrorist organization banned in Russia and other countries.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:19 GMT6.1-Magnitude Quake Hits Southern Iran, EMSC Says
12:17 GMTZakharova Slams UK Foreign Secretary For Blaming Belarus for 'Carefully Crafted' Migrant Crisis
11:51 GMTFormer Trump Administration Aide Was Warned About Playing Taylor Swift Music in White House
11:35 GMTHaitian Banks to Return to Full Working Hours Amid Restoration of Fuel Supply, Reports Say
11:04 GMTGhislaine Maxwell Might Have Been Murdered if Granted Bail Over Info on Epstein, Claims Report
10:40 GMTPutin: Russia Ready to Help Resolve Migrant Crisis on Belarusian-Polish Border
10:34 GMTHundreds in Austria Protest Government's Plan to Impose Lockdown for Unvaccinated - Videos
10:28 GMTCharge of the Light Brigade II? UK May Send 600 Troops to Ukraine Amid Russia Invasion Fearmongering
10:19 GMTMuammar Gaddafi's Son Registers for Presidential Elections in Libya - Video
10:08 GMTRare Black Panther Spotted in Tiger Reserve In India's West Bengal - Photos
09:39 GMTNew Clashes Erupt in Ecuador Prison Where 68 Were Killed Saturday
09:36 GMTMeghan Markle's Estranged Half-Sister Vows to Sue Royal for 'Libel, Slander' and 'Breach of Privacy'
09:30 GMTRussia to Continue Military Cooperation With Iran Abiding by Int'l Law, Arms Exporter Says
08:58 GMTIndian State Chief Sparks Row After Claiming Cow Dung And Urine Can Strengthen Economy
08:54 GMTOngoing Coronavirus Pandemic Has Worsened Existing Challenges Facing Indian Diabetics
08:48 GMTAbout 50 Migrants Broke Into Polish Territory From Belarus on Saturday, Polish Police Claim
08:38 GMTThree Snow Leopards Die of COVID-19 Complications in Nebraska Zoo
07:56 GMTUK's Truss Urges EU to Block Nord Stream 2, Demands Kremlin Pressure Belarus to End Migrant Crisis
07:30 GMTFour Killed, One Injured in Plane Crash in Michigan, US, Reports Say
07:19 GMTQueen Elizabeth II to Miss Remembrance Sunday Service Due to Back Sprain