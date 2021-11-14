Putin: Russia Ready to Help Resolve Migrant Crisis on Belarusian-Polish Border

Russia is ready to do everything in its power to help resolve the migration crisis on the Belarusian-Polish border, President Vladimir has announced."We are ready to contribute to this in every way possible, if, of course, something will depend on us," Putin said, speaking in a television interview Sunday.
Tens of thousands of migrants, primarily from the Middle East and Africa, have traveled to Belarus in recent months in hopes of making their way across the border into neighbouring Poland and the Baltic states and further west. Minsk has stressed that it no longer has the resources to combat the crisis thanks to tough European sanctions.
