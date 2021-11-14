https://sputniknews.com/20211114/putin-russia-ready-to-help-resolve-migrant-crisis-on-belarusian-polish-border-1090724439.html

Putin: Russia Ready to Help Resolve Migrant Crisis on Belarusian-Polish Border

Tens of thousands of migrants, primarily from the Middle East and Africa, have traveled to Belarus in recent months in hopes of making their way across the... 14.11.2021, Sputnik International

vladimir putin

Russia is ready to do everything in its power to help resolve the migration crisis on the Belarusian-Polish border, President Vladimir has announced."We are ready to contribute to this in every way possible, if, of course, something will depend on us," Putin said, speaking in a television interview Sunday.

