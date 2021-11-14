Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211114/videos-showing-austrians-protesting-against-lockdown-for-unvaccinated-in-innsbruck-emerge-online-1090730937.html
Videos Showing 'Austrians Protesting Against Lockdown for Unvaccinated in Innsbruck' Emerge Online
Videos Showing 'Austrians Protesting Against Lockdown for Unvaccinated in Innsbruck' Emerge Online
Earlier in the day, Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg announced a national lockdown, starting next week, for anyone who has not been vaccinated... 14.11.2021, Sputnik International
Videos showing people protesting in the Austrian city of Innsbruck on Sunday emerged as the state government imposed a lockdown for those who have not received their COVID-19 jabs.According to the Tiroler Tageszeitung paper, some 2,500 people took to the city streets on Sunday.Starting 15 November, unvaccinated people will be allowed to leave their homes for essential needs: travelling to and from work, doing groceries, or making a medical trip.Videos from the city where protests took place were shared online.
news, protest, lockdown, austria, covid-19

Videos Showing 'Austrians Protesting Against Lockdown for Unvaccinated in Innsbruck' Emerge Online

19:19 GMT 14.11.2021
Earlier in the day, Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg announced a national lockdown, starting next week, for anyone who has not been vaccinated against COVID-19.
Videos showing people protesting in the Austrian city of Innsbruck on Sunday emerged as the state government imposed a lockdown for those who have not received their COVID-19 jabs.
According to the Tiroler Tageszeitung paper, some 2,500 people took to the city streets on Sunday.
Starting 15 November, unvaccinated people will be allowed to leave their homes for essential needs: travelling to and from work, doing groceries, or making a medical trip.
Videos from the city where protests took place were shared online.
