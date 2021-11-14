https://sputniknews.com/20211114/videos-showing-austrians-protesting-against-lockdown-for-unvaccinated-in-innsbruck-emerge-online-1090730937.html

Videos Showing 'Austrians Protesting Against Lockdown for Unvaccinated in Innsbruck' Emerge Online

Videos Showing 'Austrians Protesting Against Lockdown for Unvaccinated in Innsbruck' Emerge Online

Earlier in the day, Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg announced a national lockdown, starting next week, for anyone who has not been vaccinated... 14.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-14T19:19+0000

2021-11-14T19:19+0000

2021-11-14T19:19+0000

news

protest

lockdown

austria

covid-19

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0e/1090730989_210:0:1088:494_1920x0_80_0_0_d1d47350bd83921f976ca52c5e32249e.jpg

Videos showing people protesting in the Austrian city of Innsbruck on Sunday emerged as the state government imposed a lockdown for those who have not received their COVID-19 jabs.According to the Tiroler Tageszeitung paper, some 2,500 people took to the city streets on Sunday.Starting 15 November, unvaccinated people will be allowed to leave their homes for essential needs: travelling to and from work, doing groceries, or making a medical trip.Videos from the city where protests took place were shared online.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sofia Chegodaeva

Sofia Chegodaeva

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sofia Chegodaeva

news, protest, lockdown, austria, covid-19