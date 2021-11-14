Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211114/trump-rages-against-rino-sellouts-known-losers-who-voted-for-bidens-infrastructure-bill-1090730451.html
Trump Demands Primaries Against 'RINO Sellouts, Known Losers’ Who Backed Biden's Infrastructure Bill
Trump Demands Primaries Against 'RINO Sellouts, Known Losers’ Who Backed Biden's Infrastructure Bill
13 House Republicans crossed party lines earlier this month to help pass President Joe Biden’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill. GOP support proved vital as... 14.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-14T17:14+0000
2021-11-14T17:24+0000
donald trump
us house of representatives
infrastructure
republican
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0c/1089849485_0:0:3074:1730_1920x0_80_0_0_33a104a61e4c27ebabb05a8b36cbf5f6.jpg
Former President Donald Trump lashed out against many of the “sellout” Republicans who voted in favour of the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act Saturday, promising to support any candidates who challenge them in the upcoming 2022 midterm elections.“Any interest from good and SMART America First Republican Patriots to run primary campaigns against Representatives Tom Rice, John Katko, Don Bacon, Don Young, Fred Upton (challenge accepted), Andrew Garbarino, Peter Meijer (challenge accepted), David McKinley (challenge accepted), Nancy Mace, Jaime Herrera Beutler (challenge accepted) and Chris Smith?” Trump asked in a statement issued to followers of his ‘Save America’ Political Action Committee.“You will have my backing!” Trump promised. “[Anthony] Gonzalez, [Adam] Kinzinger, and [Tom] Reed already QUIT, they are out of politics, hopefully for good,” he added.“Warmonger Liz Cheney (challenge accepted) is on the SKIDS with a 19% approval rating,” the former president said, referring to the never-Trump Republican and daughter of former vice president and Iraq War architect Dick Cheney, with whom he has clashed repeatedly in recent years.He did not elaborate on who could be “worse,” or why he put air quotes around the word ‘almost’.Trump’s list did not align completely with House Republicans’ vote on infrastructure, with Rice, Meijer and Herrera Beutler included on it despite voting against the bill, while representatives Nicole Malliotakis, Jeff Van Drew and Brian Fitzpatrick did not appear on it even though they voted for the infrastructure package.Trump reportedly ripped into the 13 members of the GOP who voted in favour of the $1.2 trillion bill at a National Republican Congressional Committee dinner on Monday, with Malliotakis, a freshman congresswoman from New York, listening from the audience and appearing ‘visibly shaken’ following the diatribe, according to the New York Post.Joe Biden’s infrastructure bill passed in the House on 5 November by a vote of 228 to 206, with 13 Republican representatives’ votes taking it over the top after six Democrats from the progressive ‘Squad’ voted against it. The Senate passed the bill in August, with 19 Republicans led by Trump naysayer and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell joining all 50 Democrats in voting for the funding package.Trump slammed McConnell over his support for the bill earlier this month, calling him and others “RINOS” who voted in a “politically correct” to shore up the Democrats’ agenda.Until its passage earlier this month, the infrastructure bill was held up by House lawmakers seeking to tie it to the separate but related Build Back Better social and climate change spending agenda, which has been whittled down from $3.5 trillion to $1.75 trillion by conservative Democratic senators led by ‘DINO’ Joe Manchin of West Virginia.Trump wasn’t the only Republican to condemn the 13 House lawmakers who voted in favour of the infrastructure bill, with representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz, Madison Cawthorn and Lauren Boebert leading the charge in attacking their fellow lawmakers and threatening to “primary the hell out of” them in the coming midterms.America's 'Third World' InfrastructureTrump repeatedly complained about the sorry state of US infrastructure on the campaign trail in 2016, comparing it to that of a “third world country.” In 2018, he presented a $200 billion infrastructure spending plan, but Democratics opposed it due to its emphasis on state and local funding, as well as private investment. In 2020, talks on a separate infrastructure plan were frozen by the Covid pandemic, with Republicans expressing skepticism about additional spending on top of the trillions already doled out to banks, corporations and $1,200 bailout cheques for ordinary Americans.The injection of as much as $8 trillion in the American economy over the past year-and-a-half has caused a noticeable spike in inflation, and sparked fears that US federal debt may be reaching critical levels. Last month, Congress increased the US debt limit into December amid warnings from Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen that a failure to do so might cause America to go broke and default on its $28+ trillion in debt. Despite the debt, the White House and Congress have continued to push forward trillions in new spending, including the $1.75 trillion Build Back Better and a $706 billion military budget for fiscal year 2022.
https://sputniknews.com/20211110/biden-to-sign-12-trillion-infrastructure-bill-on-monday-1090637877.html
nyc warhawk donald 'covid vax' trump rages for ww3
1
1
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Ilya Tsukanov
Ilya Tsukanov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0c/1089849485_252:0:2981:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_7dc746ff904cc608538ed6b6ec350bd6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
donald trump, us house of representatives, infrastructure, republican

Trump Demands Primaries Against 'RINO Sellouts, Known Losers’ Who Backed Biden's Infrastructure Bill

17:14 GMT 14.11.2021 (Updated: 17:24 GMT 14.11.2021)
© AP Photo / Manuel Balce Ceneta In this May 5, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a roundtable discussion on tax reform at Cleveland Public Auditorium and Conference Center in Cleveland, Ohio.
 In this May 5, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a roundtable discussion on tax reform at Cleveland Public Auditorium and Conference Center in Cleveland, Ohio. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.11.2021
© AP Photo / Manuel Balce Ceneta
Subscribe
Ilya Tsukanov
All materialsWrite to the author
13 House Republicans crossed party lines earlier this month to help pass President Joe Biden’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill. GOP support proved vital as six Democrats from the party’s progressive wing voted against bill after a failure to secure nearly $2 trillion in additional spending for the related $1.75 trillion Build Back Better Act.
Former President Donald Trump lashed out against many of the “sellout” Republicans who voted in favour of the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act Saturday, promising to support any candidates who challenge them in the upcoming 2022 midterm elections.
“Any interest from good and SMART America First Republican Patriots to run primary campaigns against Representatives Tom Rice, John Katko, Don Bacon, Don Young, Fred Upton (challenge accepted), Andrew Garbarino, Peter Meijer (challenge accepted), David McKinley (challenge accepted), Nancy Mace, Jaime Herrera Beutler (challenge accepted) and Chris Smith?” Trump asked in a statement issued to followers of his ‘Save America’ Political Action Committee.
“You will have my backing!” Trump promised. “[Anthony] Gonzalez, [Adam] Kinzinger, and [Tom] Reed already QUIT, they are out of politics, hopefully for good,” he added.
“Warmonger Liz Cheney (challenge accepted) is on the SKIDS with a 19% approval rating,” the former president said, referring to the never-Trump Republican and daughter of former vice president and Iraq War architect Dick Cheney, with whom he has clashed repeatedly in recent years.
“Saving America starts by saving the GOP from RINOs [‘Republicans in Name Only’], sellouts, and known losers,” Trump quipped, adding that “in the Senate, the ‘Disaster from Alaska’, Lisa Murkowski (challenge accepted), must go. There is ‘almost’ nobody worse!”
He did not elaborate on who could be “worse,” or why he put air quotes around the word ‘almost’.
Trump’s list did not align completely with House Republicans’ vote on infrastructure, with Rice, Meijer and Herrera Beutler included on it despite voting against the bill, while representatives Nicole Malliotakis, Jeff Van Drew and Brian Fitzpatrick did not appear on it even though they voted for the infrastructure package.
Trump reportedly ripped into the 13 members of the GOP who voted in favour of the $1.2 trillion bill at a National Republican Congressional Committee dinner on Monday, with Malliotakis, a freshman congresswoman from New York, listening from the audience and appearing ‘visibly shaken’ following the diatribe, according to the New York Post.
Joe Biden’s infrastructure bill passed in the House on 5 November by a vote of 228 to 206, with 13 Republican representatives’ votes taking it over the top after six Democrats from the progressive ‘Squad’ voted against it. The Senate passed the bill in August, with 19 Republicans led by Trump naysayer and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell joining all 50 Democrats in voting for the funding package.
Trump slammed McConnell over his support for the bill earlier this month, calling him and others “RINOS” who voted in a “politically correct” to shore up the Democrats’ agenda.
Until its passage earlier this month, the infrastructure bill was held up by House lawmakers seeking to tie it to the separate but related Build Back Better social and climate change spending agenda, which has been whittled down from $3.5 trillion to $1.75 trillion by conservative Democratic senators led by ‘DINO’ Joe Manchin of West Virginia.
Trump wasn’t the only Republican to condemn the 13 House lawmakers who voted in favour of the infrastructure bill, with representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz, Madison Cawthorn and Lauren Boebert leading the charge in attacking their fellow lawmakers and threatening to “primary the hell out of” them in the coming midterms.
U.S. President Joe Biden hosts the Milwaukee Bucks, after they won the 2021 NBA Championship, at the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., November 8, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.11.2021
Biden to Sign $1.2 Trillion Infrastructure Bill on Monday
10 November, 21:16 GMT

America's 'Third World' Infrastructure

Trump repeatedly complained about the sorry state of US infrastructure on the campaign trail in 2016, comparing it to that of a “third world country.” In 2018, he presented a $200 billion infrastructure spending plan, but Democratics opposed it due to its emphasis on state and local funding, as well as private investment. In 2020, talks on a separate infrastructure plan were frozen by the Covid pandemic, with Republicans expressing skepticism about additional spending on top of the trillions already doled out to banks, corporations and $1,200 bailout cheques for ordinary Americans.
The injection of as much as $8 trillion in the American economy over the past year-and-a-half has caused a noticeable spike in inflation, and sparked fears that US federal debt may be reaching critical levels. Last month, Congress increased the US debt limit into December amid warnings from Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen that a failure to do so might cause America to go broke and default on its $28+ trillion in debt. Despite the debt, the White House and Congress have continued to push forward trillions in new spending, including the $1.75 trillion Build Back Better and a $706 billion military budget for fiscal year 2022.
482001
Discuss
Popular comments
nyc warhawk donald 'covid vax' trump rages for ww3
bbbill b
14 November, 21:02 GMT1
100000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
17:51 GMTYellen: US Ready to Consider Lowering Trump's Tariffs Against China
17:14 GMTTrump Demands Primaries Against 'RINO Sellouts, Known Losers’ Who Backed Biden's Infrastructure Bill
17:12 GMTIndian Man Lodges Police Complaint After 'Buffalo Refuses to Be Milked'
16:11 GMTHow Mud-Filled Beer Jars Helped Egyptologists Make One of the Greatest Discoveries in Half a Century
15:56 GMTTwo Killed, 27 Injured After Two Powerful Earthquakes Hit Southern Iran, Report Says - Video
15:43 GMTRussia to Launch Mass Production of Checkmate Fighter Jet in 2026
15:35 GMTUS Media Reveal Why NATO Arms Aid to Ukraine Risks ‘Crossing a Bright Red Line’ With Russia
14:51 GMTFormer Barclays Boss Exchanged Over 1,000 Emails With Jeffrey Epstein, UK Regulators Reveal
14:51 GMTBorrell Says Wall Unlikely to Settle Migration Crisis at Polish-Belarusian Border
14:04 GMTHundreds Reportedly Slipping Past Border Patrols on US-Mexico Frontier Daily Due to Lack of Agents
13:40 GMTEFE News Agency Says 5 Employees in Cuba Lost Press Accreditation
13:38 GMTOne Dead, Another Injured After Car Explodes Outside Liverpool Hospital - Photos
13:29 GMTChief of Delhi Commission for Women Demands Kangana be Stripped of Award for Disrespecting India
13:26 GMTAustria Becomes World's First Country to Impose COVID-19 Lockdown on Unvaccinated
13:20 GMTEgyptian Company Reportedly Files Lawsuit Against Owners of Ever Given
12:43 GMTFan 'Stoked & Soaked' as Brass Against Frontwoman Urinates on His Face During Live Show - Video
12:38 GMTUS U-2 Reportedly Spotted Spying on Russian Military Amid Seething NATO-Russia Black Sea Tensions
12:29 GMTVideos: Anti-Vax Protest Outside NYC Mayor's Residence Spirals Into Squabbles Involving BLM, Antifa
12:19 GMTTwo Earthquakes of Over 6 Magnitude Strike Southern Iran, EMSC Says
12:17 GMTZakharova Slams UK Foreign Secretary For Blaming Belarus for 'Carefully Crafted' Migrant Crisis