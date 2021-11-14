Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211114/trump-organization-reportedly-reaches-375-million-deal-to-sell-rights-to-dc-hotel-1090733825.html
Trump Organization Reportedly Reaches $375 Million Deal to Sell Rights to DC Hotel
Trump Organization Reportedly Reaches $375 Million Deal to Sell Rights to DC Hotel
Back in 2012, the Trump Organization and a private equity firm were selected by the General Services Administration (GSA) to redevelop the Old Post Office and... 14.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-14T23:12+0000
2021-11-14T23:09+0000
donald trump
us
washington dc
trump organization
trump international hotel
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/04/1083797013_0:0:2843:1600_1920x0_80_0_0_49d53bb9a012d19dcfb49586af0d5a69.jpg
CGI Merchant Group - an investment firm based in Miami, Florida - is set to acquire the rights to the Trump International Hotel for an estimated $375 million, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday. Citing individuals familiar with the matter, the report detailed that CGI Merchant Group also secured a deal with Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. to rebrand the DC hotel and remove the former US president's family name from the property. The Hotel Waldorf-Astoria Corporation - a Hilton Worldwide Holdings subsidiary - will reportedly be tasked with managing the property. The $375 million deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022. News of the sale comes a month after the US House Committee on Oversight and Reform claimed that newly-obtained GSA documents raised "new and troubling questions" about the Trump Organization's lease. The committee claimed in an October issuance to the GSA that then-President Trump reported that he earned more than $150 million in revenue during his White House tenure, but GSA records showed that the Trump International Hotel incurred net losses of more than $70 million during that period.Additionally, records showed that Trump's DJT Holdings LLC loaned the DC-based hotel $27,805,069 between 2017 to 2020. However, only a portion was repaid, causing more than $24 million of that to be converted to capital contributions. "Taken together, these documents show that far from being a successful investment, the Trump Hotel was a failing business saddled by debt that required bailouts from President Trump’s other businesses," the Democratic-led group said.
A zio-mafia to zio-mafia fraudulent zio-business/criminal scam. What israel's trump zio-mafioso have done for all their parasitic lives.
0
Well trump well represented his israeli mafia views on how to exploit people in the zio-occupied territories.
0
2
us
washington dc
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Evan Craighead
Evan Craighead
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/04/1083797013_10:0:2741:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_857e9d1f1a2705d4164d38eb805d64e0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
donald trump, us, washington dc, trump organization, trump international hotel

Trump Organization Reportedly Reaches $375 Million Deal to Sell Rights to DC Hotel

23:12 GMT 14.11.2021
© AFP 2021 / KEVIN DIETSCHThe Trump International Hotel is seen on June 02, 2021 in Washington, DC. The Trump Organization is attempting to sell the lease to the hotel after failing to in 2019 before the pandemic hit.
The Trump International Hotel is seen on June 02, 2021 in Washington, DC. The Trump Organization is attempting to sell the lease to the hotel after failing to in 2019 before the pandemic hit. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.11.2021
© AFP 2021 / KEVIN DIETSCH
Subscribe
Evan Craighead
All materialsWrite to the author
Back in 2012, the Trump Organization and a private equity firm were selected by the General Services Administration (GSA) to redevelop the Old Post Office and Clock Tower in northwest Washington, DC. The property, home to the Trump International Hotel since 2016, served as a hotspot for then-US President Donald Trump's campaign-related events.
CGI Merchant Group - an investment firm based in Miami, Florida - is set to acquire the rights to the Trump International Hotel for an estimated $375 million, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.
Citing individuals familiar with the matter, the report detailed that CGI Merchant Group also secured a deal with Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. to rebrand the DC hotel and remove the former US president's family name from the property.
The Hotel Waldorf-Astoria Corporation - a Hilton Worldwide Holdings subsidiary - will reportedly be tasked with managing the property.
The $375 million deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022.
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonTrump International Hotel in Washington
Trump International Hotel in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.11.2021
Trump International Hotel in Washington
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
News of the sale comes a month after the US House Committee on Oversight and Reform claimed that newly-obtained GSA documents raised "new and troubling questions" about the Trump Organization's lease.
The committee claimed in an October issuance to the GSA that then-President Trump reported that he earned more than $150 million in revenue during his White House tenure, but GSA records showed that the Trump International Hotel incurred net losses of more than $70 million during that period.
Additionally, records showed that Trump's DJT Holdings LLC loaned the DC-based hotel $27,805,069 between 2017 to 2020. However, only a portion was repaid, causing more than $24 million of that to be converted to capital contributions.
"Taken together, these documents show that far from being a successful investment, the Trump Hotel was a failing business saddled by debt that required bailouts from President Trump’s other businesses," the Democratic-led group said.
100000
Discuss
Popular comments
A zio-mafia to zio-mafia fraudulent zio-business/criminal scam. What israel's trump zio-mafioso have done for all their parasitic lives.
vtvot tak
15 November, 02:29 GMT
000000
Well trump well represented his israeli mafia views on how to exploit people in the zio-occupied territories.
vtvot tak
15 November, 02:53 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
00:00 GMTUpcoming Xi-Biden Meetings Looks Like 'Holding Action' to Prevent Escalation - Ex-Diplomat
YesterdayBulgaria's Current President Ahead in Sunday Vote With 50% - Exit Poll
YesterdayIsrael Denies Espionage Charge Against Couple Arrested for Snapping, Sharing Pics of Erdogan's Home
YesterdayJan. 6 Committee to 'Move Very Quickly' in Referring Meadows for Criminal Contempt - Schiff
YesterdayTrump Organization Reportedly Reaches $375 Million Deal to Sell Rights to DC Hotel
YesterdayUS Likely Buried Details of Syrian Airstrikes Over Shame of Causing Civilian Deaths, Experts Say
YesterdayCountdown to 2022: Four Factors That Could Flip the US Senate
Yesterday'I Keep Forgetting You're Still Alive': Musk Taunts Sanders After He Urges Rich to Pay 'Fair Share'
YesterdayHavana Accuses Twitter of Tweaking Algorithm to Destabilize Situation in the Country
YesterdayVideos Showing 'Austrians Protesting Against Lockdown for Unvaccinated in Innsbruck' Emerge Online
YesterdayAustralia Vows to Support US in Taiwan in Event of Confrontation With China
YesterdayFBI Admits Fake Emails Were Sent From Its Servers, Claims Agency’s Network Was Not Hacked
YesterdayTrump Beats Biden in Hypothetical Iowa 2024 Matchup, Poll Shows
YesterdayYellen: US Ready to Consider Lowering Trump's Tariffs Against China
YesterdayTrump Demands Primaries Against 'RINO Sellouts, Known Losers’ Who Backed Biden's Infrastructure Bill
YesterdayIndian Man Lodges Police Complaint After 'Buffalo Refuses to Be Milked'
YesterdayHow Mud-Filled Beer Jars Helped Egyptologists Make One of the Greatest Discoveries in Half a Century
YesterdayTwo Killed, 27 Injured After Two Powerful Earthquakes Hit Southern Iran, Report Says - Video
YesterdayRussia to Launch Mass Production of Checkmate Fighter Jet in 2026
YesterdayUS Media Reveal Why NATO Arms Aid to Ukraine Risks ‘Crossing a Bright Red Line’ With Russia