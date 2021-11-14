https://sputniknews.com/20211114/trump-organization-reportedly-reaches-375-million-deal-to-sell-rights-to-dc-hotel-1090733825.html

Trump Organization Reportedly Reaches $375 Million Deal to Sell Rights to DC Hotel

Trump Organization Reportedly Reaches $375 Million Deal to Sell Rights to DC Hotel

Back in 2012, the Trump Organization and a private equity firm were selected by the General Services Administration (GSA) to redevelop the Old Post Office and... 14.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-14T23:12+0000

2021-11-14T23:12+0000

2021-11-14T23:09+0000

donald trump

us

washington dc

trump organization

trump international hotel

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/04/1083797013_0:0:2843:1600_1920x0_80_0_0_49d53bb9a012d19dcfb49586af0d5a69.jpg

CGI Merchant Group - an investment firm based in Miami, Florida - is set to acquire the rights to the Trump International Hotel for an estimated $375 million, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday. Citing individuals familiar with the matter, the report detailed that CGI Merchant Group also secured a deal with Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. to rebrand the DC hotel and remove the former US president's family name from the property. The Hotel Waldorf-Astoria Corporation - a Hilton Worldwide Holdings subsidiary - will reportedly be tasked with managing the property. The $375 million deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022. News of the sale comes a month after the US House Committee on Oversight and Reform claimed that newly-obtained GSA documents raised "new and troubling questions" about the Trump Organization's lease. The committee claimed in an October issuance to the GSA that then-President Trump reported that he earned more than $150 million in revenue during his White House tenure, but GSA records showed that the Trump International Hotel incurred net losses of more than $70 million during that period.Additionally, records showed that Trump's DJT Holdings LLC loaned the DC-based hotel $27,805,069 between 2017 to 2020. However, only a portion was repaid, causing more than $24 million of that to be converted to capital contributions. "Taken together, these documents show that far from being a successful investment, the Trump Hotel was a failing business saddled by debt that required bailouts from President Trump’s other businesses," the Democratic-led group said.

vot tak A zio-mafia to zio-mafia fraudulent zio-business/criminal scam. What israel's trump zio-mafioso have done for all their parasitic lives. 0

vot tak Well trump well represented his israeli mafia views on how to exploit people in the zio-occupied territories. 0

2

us

washington dc

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Evan Craighead

Evan Craighead

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evan Craighead

donald trump, us, washington dc, trump organization, trump international hotel