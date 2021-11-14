https://sputniknews.com/20211114/japans-self-defence-force-might-set-up-second-space-unit-after-april-2022-reports-say-1090720392.html

Japan's Self-Defence Force Might Set up Second Space Unit After April 2022, Reports Say

TOKYO (Sputnik) - The Japanese Air Self-Defence Force might launch the second space operations unit later than April 2022, the Japanese Kyodo news agency... 14.11.2021

The unit launch is prompted by extension of the ministry's activities to space and the use of electromagnetic waves, according to Kishi.The group is expected to appear at the Hofu Kita air base in the Yamaguchi prefecture.The first unit, Space Operations Squadron, was established in May 2020. Both groups will counter attempts to disrupt the operation of Japan's satellites, and formation of a new unit might be linked to the boosted space activities of Russia and China, the media reported.

