https://sputniknews.com/20211114/former-barclays-boss-exchanged-over-1000-emails-with-jeffrey-epstein-uk-regulators-reveal--1090725657.html

Former Barclays Boss Exchanged Over 1,000 Emails With Jeffrey Epstein, UK Regulators Reveal

Former Barclays Boss Exchanged Over 1,000 Emails With Jeffrey Epstein, UK Regulators Reveal

Staley reportedly told Barclays that his relations with Epstein were purely professional because the late convicted paedophile was his client at JP Morgan. 14.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-14T14:51+0000

2021-11-14T14:51+0000

2021-11-14T14:51+0000

news

jeffrey epstein

email

boss

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0e/1090727643_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_be8cbabe6c9dba0c83026dd13efd5b0c.jpg

Former Barclays boss Jes Staley exchanged 1,200 emails with billionaire sex offender Jeffrey Epstein during a four-year period, The Daily Mail reports citing UK regulators who examined the correspondence between the pair. This comes following Staley, 64, stepping down as Barclays CEO last week after the bank had been shown the results of an official City investigation before it was published.According to The Daily Mail, Staley earlier told Barclays that he was Epstein's private banker at JP Morgan and their relationship was purely professional. However, the investigation suspects Staley of playing down his role in Epstein's wrongdoings, the paper added. The Financial Times said that no conclusions have yet been made by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority concerning Staley's correspondence with Epstein that lasted from 2008 to 2012 and reportedly included unexplained references to "snow white."Epstein was arrested in July 2019 for the suspected sex trafficking of dozens of minors in New York and Florida. By that time, he was already a convicted paedophile after serving a 13-month prison sentence 11 years before. He was being held at the Metropolitan Correctional Centre in New York awaiting trial when on 10 August 2019 he was found unresponsive in his cell. His death was ruled a suicide by hanging.

https://sputniknews.com/20211114/ghislaine-maxwell-might-have-been-murdered-if-granted-bail-over-info-on-epstein-claims-report-1090724601.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sofia Chegodaeva

Sofia Chegodaeva

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sofia Chegodaeva

news, jeffrey epstein, email, boss