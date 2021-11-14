Registration was successful!
6.3-Magnitude Quake Hits Southern Iran, EMSC Says
6.3-Magnitude Quake Hits Southern Iran, EMSC Says
14.11.2021
A 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck southern Iran on Sunday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) reported.Earlier, they measured the quake at 6.0 on the Richter scale. The quake occurred at a depth of 10 km, 59 km to the north of Bandar Abbas, seismologists said. Tremors were felt in the United Arab Emirates.No injuries or damage have been reported so far.
According to seismologists, the quake occurred at a depth of 10 km.
A 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck southern Iran on Sunday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) reported.
Earlier, they measured the quake at 6.0 on the Richter scale.
The quake occurred at a depth of 10 km, 59 km to the north of Bandar Abbas, seismologists said.
Tremors were felt in the United Arab Emirates.
No injuries or damage have been reported so far.