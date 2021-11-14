https://sputniknews.com/20211114/61-magnitude-quake-hits-southern-iran-emsc-says-1090726436.html

6.3-Magnitude Quake Hits Southern Iran, EMSC Says

According to seismologists, the quake occurred at a depth of 10 km. 14.11.2021, Sputnik International

A 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck southern Iran on Sunday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) reported.Earlier, they measured the quake at 6.0 on the Richter scale. The quake occurred at a depth of 10 km, 59 km to the north of Bandar Abbas, seismologists said. Tremors were felt in the United Arab Emirates.No injuries or damage have been reported so far.

