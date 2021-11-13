Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211113/us-launches-talks-with-japan-to-address-steel-aluminum-excess-capacity---us-trade-office-1090698999.html
US Launches Talks With Japan to Address Steel, Aluminum Excess Capacity - US Trade Office
US Launches Talks With Japan to Address Steel, Aluminum Excess Capacity - US Trade Office
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States and Japan have started consultations to address issues concerning excess capacity in the global steel and aluminum... 13.11.2021, Sputnik International
"United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai and United States Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo today announced the start of consultations with Japan to address global steel and aluminum excess capacity, take effective measures to ensure the long-term viability of our steel and aluminum industries, and find solutions to strengthen our democratic alliance," the Office of the US Trade Representative said in a press release on Friday.US and Japanese officials will also work to resolve bilateral issues related to steel and aluminum tariffs and the two countries intend to take beneficial actions that will restore market-oriented conditions, the release said.The US officials emphasized concerns about China and its role in supporting trade-distorting non-market policies that threaten US steel and aluminum industries, the release added.The World Trade Organization recently undertook a trade policy review of China and identified severe and persistent excess capacity in the steel and aluminum sectors as one of several problems with the country's trade regime.
In other words: "let's work together to inflate prices and increase profits so our peoples are further impoverished".
US Launches Talks With Japan to Address Steel, Aluminum Excess Capacity - US Trade Office

01:15 GMT 13.11.2021
Pedestrians pass infront of US and Japan flags on the Eisenhower Executive Office Building next to the White House on April 27, 2015 in Washington, DC
Pedestrians pass infront of US and Japan flags on the Eisenhower Executive Office Building next to the White House on April 27, 2015 in Washington, DC - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.11.2021
© AFP 2021 / MANDEL NGAN
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States and Japan have started consultations to address issues concerning excess capacity in the global steel and aluminum market, the Office of the US Trade Representative's (USTR) office said.
"United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai and United States Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo today announced the start of consultations with Japan to address global steel and aluminum excess capacity, take effective measures to ensure the long-term viability of our steel and aluminum industries, and find solutions to strengthen our democratic alliance," the Office of the US Trade Representative said in a press release on Friday.
US and Japanese officials will also work to resolve bilateral issues related to steel and aluminum tariffs and the two countries intend to take beneficial actions that will restore market-oriented conditions, the release said.
The US officials emphasized concerns about China and its role in supporting trade-distorting non-market policies that threaten US steel and aluminum industries, the release added.
The World Trade Organization recently undertook a trade policy review of China and identified severe and persistent excess capacity in the steel and aluminum sectors as one of several problems with the country's trade regime.
In other words: "let's work together to inflate prices and increase profits so our peoples are further impoverished".
vtvot tak
13 November, 05:19 GMT
