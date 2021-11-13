Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211113/uk-fighters-escorted-russias-tu-160-strategic-fighters-during-planned-flight---moscow-1090699650.html
UK Fighters Escorted Russia's Tu-160 Strategic Fighters During Planned Flight - Moscow
UK Fighters Escorted Russia's Tu-160 Strategic Fighters During Planned Flight - Moscow
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Two Russian Tu-160 strategic bombers have made a flight over the Barents Sea, the Norwegian Sea and the North Sea, and were escorted by UK... 13.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-13T03:09+0000
2021-11-13T03:05+0000
tu-160
russia
escort
uk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107820/20/1078202069_0:0:3209:1805_1920x0_80_0_0_31dd71dfa71a3a0266b753f44febda05.jpg
"Two Tu-160 strategic bombers have made a planned flight over the neutral waters of the Barents Sea, the Norwegian Sea and the North Sea," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.According to the video, made from a cabin of a Tu-160, the UK fighters came close to the Russian bombers - at some moment the distance between them was about several dozen meters.The latest development came about after Russian authorities revealed that two Russian TU-160 bombers had carried out fly-overs along Belarus in a bid to maintain security amid the recent migrant crisis in the region.At the time, the Russian Foreign Ministry released footage of the 4.5-hour flight, underscoring that the operation was not meant as a target against any foreign nation.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107820/20/1078202069_239:0:2970:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6752e97a08071ba8e21b2589a70c5b13.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
tu-160, russia, escort, uk

UK Fighters Escorted Russia's Tu-160 Strategic Fighters During Planned Flight - Moscow

03:09 GMT 13.11.2021
© Sputnik / Sputnik / Go to the photo bankRussian Tu-160 (NATO reporting name: Blackjack) supersonic heavy strategic bomber
Russian Tu-160 (NATO reporting name: Blackjack) supersonic heavy strategic bomber - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.11.2021
© Sputnik / Sputnik
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Two Russian Tu-160 strategic bombers have made a flight over the Barents Sea, the Norwegian Sea and the North Sea, and were escorted by UK fighters at some part of their flight, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"Two Tu-160 strategic bombers have made a planned flight over the neutral waters of the Barents Sea, the Norwegian Sea and the North Sea," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.
"At some parts of the flight the Russian strategic bombers were escorted by UK's Eurofighter Typhoon fighters," the ministry added.
According to the video, made from a cabin of a Tu-160, the UK fighters came close to the Russian bombers - at some moment the distance between them was about several dozen meters.
The latest development came about after Russian authorities revealed that two Russian TU-160 bombers had carried out fly-overs along Belarus in a bid to maintain security amid the recent migrant crisis in the region.
At the time, the Russian Foreign Ministry released footage of the 4.5-hour flight, underscoring that the operation was not meant as a target against any foreign nation.
020000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
03:09 GMTUK Fighters Escorted Russia's Tu-160 Strategic Fighters During Planned Flight - Moscow
02:36 GMTRussia's Dubnikov 'Practically Kidnapped' by FBI in Mexico, Sent to Amsterdam - Attorney
02:18 GMTTurkish Court Extends Remand of Israeli Couple Detained for Allegedly Photographing Erdogan's Home
02:04 GMTBiden Administration's Policies Contribute to Spike in Gas Prices - Texas Oil Regulator
01:15 GMTUS Launches Talks With Japan to Address Steel, Aluminum Excess Capacity - US Trade Office
00:19 GMTWatch: Chinese Professor Drops Kung Fu Moves on Attacker in Los Angeles Street
YesterdayWashington Post Edits Two Articles on Steele Dossier After New Info Emerges - Reports
YesterdayFormer 'Apprentice' Contestant Who Filed Defamation Suit Against Trump Settles Case for $0
YesterdayWisconsin to Send 500 National Guard Troops to Kenosha for Rittenhouse Verdict - Governor
YesterdayBlue Origin Mourns Shatner Space Mission Crew Mate Killed in Plane Crash – Statement
Yesterday'King, I Love You!': NYPD Searching for Woman Seen Trespassing And Teasing Lions at Bronx Zoo
Yesterday'Best Day Ever': Los Angeles Judge Terminates Britney Spears' 13-Year Conservatorship
YesterdayMeme Wars: Democrats Introduce Motion Against Gosar Over 'Attack on Titan' Video
YesterdayBeijing to Update Blacklist of Taiwanese Pro-Independence Figures, Financiers
YesterdayWhere to Next? Top 3 Clubs for Cristiano Ronaldo Should He Push for Manchester United Exit
YesterdayTrump Adviser Steve Bannon Indicted on Two Contempt Charges After Defying Jan. 6 Subpoena
YesterdayFrance's Macron Urges Rapid Foreign Troops Withdrawal From Libya
YesterdayMark Meadows Ducks Friday Deposition Amid Contempt Threat From Jan. 6 Committee
YesterdayTwo Russian Paratroopers Killed in Belarus During Drills - Defense Ministry
YesterdayPakistan President, Cricket World Hail Mohammad Rizwan's T20 World Cup Heroics Against Australia