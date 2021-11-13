https://sputniknews.com/20211113/uk-fighters-escorted-russias-tu-160-strategic-fighters-during-planned-flight---moscow-1090699650.html

UK Fighters Escorted Russia's Tu-160 Strategic Fighters During Planned Flight - Moscow

UK Fighters Escorted Russia's Tu-160 Strategic Fighters During Planned Flight - Moscow

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Two Russian Tu-160 strategic bombers have made a flight over the Barents Sea, the Norwegian Sea and the North Sea, and were escorted by UK... 13.11.2021, Sputnik International

"Two Tu-160 strategic bombers have made a planned flight over the neutral waters of the Barents Sea, the Norwegian Sea and the North Sea," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.According to the video, made from a cabin of a Tu-160, the UK fighters came close to the Russian bombers - at some moment the distance between them was about several dozen meters.The latest development came about after Russian authorities revealed that two Russian TU-160 bombers had carried out fly-overs along Belarus in a bid to maintain security amid the recent migrant crisis in the region.At the time, the Russian Foreign Ministry released footage of the 4.5-hour flight, underscoring that the operation was not meant as a target against any foreign nation.

