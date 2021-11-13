https://sputniknews.com/20211113/inflation-crisis-exposes-the-contradictions-of-capitalism-1090696943.html

Inflation Crisis Exposes The Contradictions of Capitalism

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Dr. Jack Rasmus, economist, radio show host, & author of 'The Scourge of Neoliberalism' to discuss the skyrocketing cost of living in the US, how offshoring of production, price gouging, and speculation contribute to rising prices, the truth behind claims that government spending has contributed to the inflation crisis, and the danger that this crisis poses to Democrats in upcoming elections.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie discuss the Netflix film “The Harder They Fall,” the struggle the characters engage in to maintain connection to their African heritage, the use of modern music in the film and its contribution to the overall film, the lack of use of the N-word in the film in contrast to its broader use in other western films, and issues of colorism in Black media.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Justin Williams, co-host of Red Spin Sports to discuss money paid to fired coaches in college sports, MLB team owners’ drive for profit diminishing the quality of competition as they move to reinforce their power amid the league’s looming labor battle, and the gap between Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson’s performance and the media narratives surrounding it.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ajamu Baraka, National Organizer of the Black Alliance for Peace to discuss the existential threat that Nicaragua, Cuba, Venezuela, and other socialist societies pose to the United States, the criticism of real-world socialism from the bourgeois left, US interests in Ethiopia and how they fit into broader imperialist aims, and the need to pay attention to international struggles for sovereignty.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

