Some 4.4Mln Americans Left Jobs in September, Extending Record Quit Rate, Labour Data Shows
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The record numbers of Americans quitting work since the advent of the coronavirus pandemic reached a new peak in September, with 4.4...
"Within separations, the quits level and rate increased to a series high of 4.4 million and 3.0 percent, respectively", the department said in its JOLTS, or Job Openings and Labor Turnover, report.The total number of job openings barely changed in September, with 10.4 million positions available at a rate of 6.6%, the JOLTS report showed. The Federal Reserve said in its Beige Book report for October that demand for workers was high in an economy rebounding aggressively from the coronavirus pandemic, but that labour growth had also been constricted by a low supply of available people.Child care issues and vaccine mandates were among the main reasons for people quitting, the Fed said, as working mothers were unable to afford child care due to incomes or spending power falling during the pandemic, while political and other beliefs prevented many from receiving COVID-19 shots as a condition for staying on the job.The United States lost more than 21 million jobs between March and April 2020, at the height of business lockdowns prompted by the coronavirus. At least five million of those jobs have yet to return, officials say.
Some 4.4Mln Americans Left Jobs in September, Extending Record Quit Rate, Labour Data Shows

17:41 GMT 12.11.2021
© AFP 2021 / JOE RAEDLEA ' We're Hiring" sign hangs near the entrance to a CVS store on November 05, 2021 in Miami Beach, Florida. The Labor Department reported today that the U.S. job market in October showed that non-farm payrolls rose more than expected and that the unemployment rate fell to 4.6%
A ' We're Hiring sign hangs near the entrance to a CVS store on November 05, 2021 in Miami Beach, Florida. The Labor Department reported today that the U.S. job market in October showed that non-farm payrolls rose more than expected and that the unemployment rate fell to 4.6% - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.11.2021
© AFP 2021 / JOE RAEDLE
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The record numbers of Americans quitting work since the advent of the coronavirus pandemic reached a new peak in September, with 4.4 million walking away from their jobs amid child care and other pressures, the Labour Department reported on Friday.
"Within separations, the quits level and rate increased to a series high of 4.4 million and 3.0 percent, respectively", the department said in its JOLTS, or Job Openings and Labor Turnover, report.
The total number of job openings barely changed in September, with 10.4 million positions available at a rate of 6.6%, the JOLTS report showed.
The Federal Reserve said in its Beige Book report for October that demand for workers was high in an economy rebounding aggressively from the coronavirus pandemic, but that labour growth had also been constricted by a low supply of available people.
Child care issues and vaccine mandates were among the main reasons for people quitting, the Fed said, as working mothers were unable to afford child care due to incomes or spending power falling during the pandemic, while political and other beliefs prevented many from receiving COVID-19 shots as a condition for staying on the job.
The United States lost more than 21 million jobs between March and April 2020, at the height of business lockdowns prompted by the coronavirus. At least five million of those jobs have yet to return, officials say.
