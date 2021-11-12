Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211112/canada-to-withdraw-non-essential-personnel-from-embassy-in-haiti-1090674402.html
Canada to Withdraw Non-Essential Personnel From Embassy in Haiti
Canada to Withdraw Non-Essential Personnel From Embassy in Haiti
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Foreign Ministry of Canada has decided to temporarily withdraw support personnel and family members of employees from the Canadian... 12.11.2021, Sputnik International
There is a serious shortage of fuel in Haiti due to a blockade of oil terminals by armed gangs.Essential staff remaining at the embassy will continue to provide assistance to Canadian citizens in Haiti, according to the statement.The Foreign Ministry recommends that Canadian citizens avoid travelling to Haiti unless there is a substantial need.The fuel shortage has been observed in Haiti for several months, and it has affected the majority of industries. Apart from major and middle-sized private companies, state institutions have also been also affected.Haiti is experiencing a spike in crime rates as the armed gangs that control large areas in Port-au-Prince and other regions gain more power. The actions of these gangs since June 2021 have led to the involuntary resettlement of more than 19,000 people.
Canada to Withdraw Non-Essential Personnel From Embassy in Haiti

06:11 GMT 12.11.2021 (Updated: 06:25 GMT 12.11.2021)
© Matias Delacroix
A billboard of slain Haitian President Jovenel Moise is used to block a road during an anti-government protest in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.11.2021
© Matias Delacroix
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Foreign Ministry of Canada has decided to temporarily withdraw support personnel and family members of employees from the Canadian Embassy in Haiti amid the deteriorating security situation in the country.
There is a serious shortage of fuel in Haiti due to a blockade of oil terminals by armed gangs.

"The security situation in Haiti is rapidly deteriorating and is being exacerbated by ongoing fuel shortages. As a result, Global Affairs Canada is temporarily withdrawing non-essential Canadian employees as well as family members of Canadian Embassy staff from Haiti", a statement said.

Essential staff remaining at the embassy will continue to provide assistance to Canadian citizens in Haiti, according to the statement.
The Foreign Ministry recommends that Canadian citizens avoid travelling to Haiti unless there is a substantial need.
The fuel shortage has been observed in Haiti for several months, and it has affected the majority of industries. Apart from major and middle-sized private companies, state institutions have also been also affected.
Haiti is experiencing a spike in crime rates as the armed gangs that control large areas in Port-au-Prince and other regions gain more power. The actions of these gangs since June 2021 have led to the involuntary resettlement of more than 19,000 people.
