Canada to Withdraw Non-Essential Personnel From Embassy in Haiti

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Foreign Ministry of Canada has decided to temporarily withdraw support personnel and family members of employees from the Canadian... 12.11.2021, Sputnik International

There is a serious shortage of fuel in Haiti due to a blockade of oil terminals by armed gangs.Essential staff remaining at the embassy will continue to provide assistance to Canadian citizens in Haiti, according to the statement.The Foreign Ministry recommends that Canadian citizens avoid travelling to Haiti unless there is a substantial need.The fuel shortage has been observed in Haiti for several months, and it has affected the majority of industries. Apart from major and middle-sized private companies, state institutions have also been also affected.Haiti is experiencing a spike in crime rates as the armed gangs that control large areas in Port-au-Prince and other regions gain more power. The actions of these gangs since June 2021 have led to the involuntary resettlement of more than 19,000 people.

