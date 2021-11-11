Registration was successful!
Wreath-Laying Ceremony Held in Arlington to Mark 100th Anniversary of Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
Wreath-Laying Ceremony Held in Arlington to Mark 100th Anniversary of Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
Wreath-Laying Ceremony Held in Arlington to Mark 100th Anniversary of Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington is a memorial dedicated to US servicemen whose remains have not been identified. The monument was initially... 11.11.2021, Sputnik International
A wreath-laying ceremony is being held in the US city of Arlington at the Arlington National Cemetery on Thursday to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the monument, along with National Veterans Day.The occasion is expected to be marked with a joint service flyover and full honours procession. An Observance Ceremony at the Arlington National Cemetery's Memorial Amphitheatre is to follow.The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier was initially dedicated on 11 November 1921, when an unknown World War I soldier was buried at the Arlington National Cemetery. Over the past century, more unknowns were buried at the tomb.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
News
Wreath-Laying Ceremony Held in Arlington to Mark 100th Anniversary of Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

15:54 GMT 11.11.2021
The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington is a memorial dedicated to US servicemen whose remains have not been identified. The monument was initially dedicated by the Army on Armistice Day on 11 November 1921.
A wreath-laying ceremony is being held in the US city of Arlington at the Arlington National Cemetery on Thursday to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the monument, along with National Veterans Day.
The occasion is expected to be marked with a joint service flyover and full honours procession. An Observance Ceremony at the Arlington National Cemetery's Memorial Amphitheatre is to follow.
The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier was initially dedicated on 11 November 1921, when an unknown World War I soldier was buried at the Arlington National Cemetery. Over the past century, more unknowns were buried at the tomb.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
