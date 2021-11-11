Registration was successful!
LIVE: Poland Holds Independence Day March in Warsaw
Two Russian Tu-160 Aircraft Perform Patrol in Belarusian Airspace - Video
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Two Russian Tu-160 aircraft carried out patrolling in the Belarusian airspace on Thursday, and worked out covering Belarusian Su-30SM...
belarus
tu-160
military & intelligence
russia
The ministry added that the patrol was carried out "in order to ensure the security of the Union State" and is not directed against other countries.
Two Russian Tu-160 Aircraft Perform Patrol in Belarusian Airspace - Video

14:00 GMT 11.11.2021
Tu-160
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Two Russian Tu-160 aircraft carried out patrolling in the Belarusian airspace on Thursday, and worked out covering Belarusian Su-30SM planes, the Russian Defence Ministry said.

"Joint activities of the air force and air defence of Russia and Belarus continues. Today, on November 11, two strategic missile carriers Tu-160 of the Russian aerospace forces carried out patrols in the airspace Belarus, during which the issues of their fighter cover of Su-30cm aircraft of the Belarus air force were worked out," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that the patrol was carried out "in order to ensure the security of the Union State" and is not directed against other countries.
