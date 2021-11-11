Two Russian Tu-160 Aircraft Perform Patrol in Belarusian Airspace - Video

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Two Russian Tu-160 aircraft carried out patrolling in the Belarusian airspace on Thursday, and worked out covering Belarusian Su-30SM planes, the Russian Defence Ministry said.
"Joint activities of the air force and air defence of Russia and Belarus continues. Today, on November 11, two strategic missile carriers Tu-160 of the Russian aerospace forces carried out patrols in the airspace Belarus, during which the issues of their fighter cover of Su-30cm aircraft of the Belarus air force were worked out," the ministry said in a statement.
The ministry added that the patrol was carried out "in order to ensure the security of the Union State" and is not directed against other countries.