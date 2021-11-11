https://sputniknews.com/20211111/risk-of-clashes-in-black-sea-escalate-as-nato-tests-russia-deputy-fm-warns-1090648805.html

Risk of Clashes in Black Sea Escalates as NATO 'Tests' Russia, Deputy FM Warns

The US previously announced various operations in the Black Sea and Mediterranean, with the Sixth Fleet conducting drills near Russian territory.

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov stated on Thursday that NATO's activities in the Black Sea are increasing the risk of collision.NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said earlier that the alliance has increased its presence in the Black Sea because of its strategic importance. At the same time, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that by sending their vessels to the area, the US is trying to push coastal countries toward confrontational policies.The US even sent the Sixth Fleet's flagship, USS Mount Whitney, to the Black Sea, where it was monitored by Russian forces.

