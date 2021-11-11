Registration was successful!
Migrants Residing in Camps on Poland-Belarus Border
Risk of Clashes in Black Sea Escalates as NATO 'Tests' Russia, Deputy FM Warns
Risk of Clashes in Black Sea Escalates as NATO 'Tests' Russia, Deputy FM Warns
11.11.2021
2021-11-11T08:28+0000
2021-11-11T09:02+0000
sergei ryabkov
black sea
russia
Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov stated on Thursday that NATO's activities in the Black Sea are increasing the risk of collision.NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said earlier that the alliance has increased its presence in the Black Sea because of its strategic importance. At the same time, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that by sending their vessels to the area, the US is trying to push coastal countries toward confrontational policies.The US even sent the Sixth Fleet's flagship, USS Mount Whitney, to the Black Sea, where it was monitored by Russian forces.
Risk of Clashes in Black Sea Escalates as NATO 'Tests' Russia, Deputy FM Warns

08:28 GMT 11.11.2021 (Updated: 09:02 GMT 11.11.2021)
War ships of the NATO Standing Maritime Group-2 take part in a military drill on the Black Sea, 60km from Constanta city March 16, 2015
The US previously announced various operations in the Black Sea and Mediterranean, with the Sixth Fleet conducting drills near Russian territory.
Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov stated on Thursday that NATO's activities in the Black Sea are increasing the risk of collision.

"What are American ships doing in the Black Sea, thousands of miles away from their bases? Any explanations saying all that is for the sake of freedom of navigation simply do not work. They are playing with fire, it is just another attempt to test our resolve", Ryabkov told reporters.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said earlier that the alliance has increased its presence in the Black Sea because of its strategic importance. At the same time, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that by sending their vessels to the area, the US is trying to push coastal countries toward confrontational policies.
The US even sent the Sixth Fleet's flagship, USS Mount Whitney, to the Black Sea, where it was monitored by Russian forces.
is there any news that explains this
sabrina susanti
11 November, 11:36 GMT
