Quidditch Is Over? US TikToker Captures Lonely Broomstick Flying in the Sky - Video
2021-11-11T02:22+0000
2021-11-11T02:22+0000
viral
harry potter
viral videos
tiktok
A freakish video of a flying broomstick has shocked netizens after going viral on TikTok, with the phenomenon remaining unexplained.The author of the video, sitting in his car, zoomed his camera, and at first glance, the object looked like a tiny piece of trash stuck on a windshield. Then he got out of the car to capture the mysterious broomstick afloat in the overcast sky."So I was out making deliveries and what is this? There's a floating broom," he said in the video."Look, it's just floating, like, seriously. There is no wire, there is no nothing connected to. What is that? It's moving too. We eventually drove off and it stayed there floating."After users became riveted by the mysterious sighting, with various theories being introduced, the user said in “part two of the broom story” that he was making deliveries with a helper, adding that he “has no explanation, no idea.”“It was an anomaly, a glitch in the matrix or something… I don’t know what is going on,” he said.
viral, harry potter, viral videos, tiktok

02:22 GMT 11.11.2021
Alexandra Kashirina
Illicit magic was apparently detected in the United States, as one witness has taken a video of a broomstick floating high in the sky.
A freakish video of a flying broomstick has shocked netizens after going viral on TikTok, with the phenomenon remaining unexplained.
The author of the video, sitting in his car, zoomed his camera, and at first glance, the object looked like a tiny piece of trash stuck on a windshield. Then he got out of the car to capture the mysterious broomstick afloat in the overcast sky.
@theonenamedlucca Witchcraft? 😨😳🤷🏻‍♂️ #fypシ #realwitch #floating #conspirancytheorytiktoks ♬ original sound - Lucca
"So I was out making deliveries and what is this? There's a floating broom," he said in the video."Look, it's just floating, like, seriously. There is no wire, there is no nothing connected to. What is that? It's moving too. We eventually drove off and it stayed there floating."
After users became riveted by the mysterious sighting, with various theories being introduced, the user said in “part two of the broom story” that he was making deliveries with a helper, adding that he “has no explanation, no idea.”
“It was an anomaly, a glitch in the matrix or something… I don’t know what is going on,” he said.
© 2021 Sputnik.
