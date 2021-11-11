https://sputniknews.com/20211111/quidditch-is-over-us-tiktoker-captures-lonely-broomstick-flying-in-the-sky---video-1090641807.html

Quidditch Is Over? US TikToker Captures Lonely Broomstick Flying in the Sky - Video

Quidditch Is Over? US TikToker Captures Lonely Broomstick Flying in the Sky - Video

Quidditch Is Over? An American Captures Lonely Broomstick Flying in The Sky - Video

2021-11-11T02:22+0000

2021-11-11T02:22+0000

2021-11-11T02:22+0000

viral

harry potter

viral videos

tiktok

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0b/1090641883_0:11:349:207_1920x0_80_0_0_e1b773ad82ef64417cede92f79d8fad5.png

A freakish video of a flying broomstick has shocked netizens after going viral on TikTok, with the phenomenon remaining unexplained.The author of the video, sitting in his car, zoomed his camera, and at first glance, the object looked like a tiny piece of trash stuck on a windshield. Then he got out of the car to capture the mysterious broomstick afloat in the overcast sky."So I was out making deliveries and what is this? There's a floating broom," he said in the video."Look, it's just floating, like, seriously. There is no wire, there is no nothing connected to. What is that? It's moving too. We eventually drove off and it stayed there floating."After users became riveted by the mysterious sighting, with various theories being introduced, the user said in “part two of the broom story” that he was making deliveries with a helper, adding that he “has no explanation, no idea.”“It was an anomaly, a glitch in the matrix or something… I don’t know what is going on,” he said.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Alexandra Kashirina

Alexandra Kashirina

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Alexandra Kashirina

viral, harry potter, viral videos, tiktok