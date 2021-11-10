Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Thousands of Migrants Camp Out at Belarus-Poland Border
https://sputniknews.com/20211110/workers-refuse-to-put-their-lives-on-the-line-for-profit-1090605594.html
Workers Refuse to Put Their Lives on the Line for Profit
Workers Refuse to Put Their Lives on the Line for Profit
Debates on critical race theory, the Legacy of the October Revolution, and predictive policing rebranded. 10.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-10T08:18+0000
2021-11-10T08:30+0000
joe biden
climate change
facebook
october revolution
palestine
by any means necessary
pegasus
critical race theory
radio
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/09/1090605348_0:0:1245:700_1920x0_80_0_0_989f3a2d32e084e33a37de2c59529cab.png
Workers Refuse To Put Their Lives On The Line For Profit
Debates on Critical Race Theory, The Legacy of The October Revolution, Predictive Policing Rebranded
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Nick Stender, a member of the Chicago Teachers Union and an activist with Reds in Ed to discuss the growing culture war being waged in school board elections over critical race theory, the role of conservative superPACs pushing this issue and conservative candidates into school board races, and the need for grassroots community movements to combat this right-wing lurch in school boards.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Brian Becker, host of the Socialist Program to discuss the anniversary of the October revolution, the astounding achievements of the Soviet Union, the impact of the people-led revolution, industrialization, and governance, and the lasting lessons that movements can continue to learn from the October revolution.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by technologist Chris Garaffa, the editor of TechforthePeople.org to discuss the use of facial recognition technology in the metaverse, the LAPD’s use of predictive policing technology and its role in surveillance of black communities, and the hacking of Palestinian human rights organizations with Pegasus NSO spyware.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ted Rall, award-winning editorial cartoonist and columnist, and author of the graphic novel, "The Stringer," to discuss Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’s plummeting poll numbers and what they might mean for the 2022 midterms and beyond, Democrats failing to provide relief to working and poor people and how so-called moderates are hampering reelection efforts, how the so-called shortage of workers actually exposes the dictatorial and exorbitant powers that many employers expect from workers, and the flawed data that efforts at climate change mitigation are based on.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Jacqueline Luqman
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082105995_0:42:180:222_100x100_80_0_0_d2165b21e9d1bf7fa335ae34bc1186b0.jpg
Jacqueline Luqman
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082105995_0:42:180:222_100x100_80_0_0_d2165b21e9d1bf7fa335ae34bc1186b0.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/09/1090605348_0:0:933:700_1920x0_80_0_0_d5bcaca3861350d0f89aa360f3efa69a.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, climate change, facebook, october revolution, palestine, by any means necessary, pegasus, critical race theory, аудио, radio

Workers Refuse to Put Their Lives on the Line for Profit

08:18 GMT 10.11.2021 (Updated: 08:30 GMT 10.11.2021)
Workers Refuse To Put Their Lives On The Line For Profit
Subscribe
Jacqueline Luqman - Sputnik International
Jacqueline Luqman
All materialsWrite to the author
Sean Blackmon - Sputnik International
Sean Blackmon
All materials
Debates on critical race theory, the Legacy of the October Revolution, and predictive policing rebranded.
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Nick Stender, a member of the Chicago Teachers Union and an activist with Reds in Ed to discuss the growing culture war being waged in school board elections over critical race theory, the role of conservative superPACs pushing this issue and conservative candidates into school board races, and the need for grassroots community movements to combat this right-wing lurch in school boards.
In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Brian Becker, host of the Socialist Program to discuss the anniversary of the October revolution, the astounding achievements of the Soviet Union, the impact of the people-led revolution, industrialization, and governance, and the lasting lessons that movements can continue to learn from the October revolution.
In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by technologist Chris Garaffa, the editor of TechforthePeople.org to discuss the use of facial recognition technology in the metaverse, the LAPD’s use of predictive policing technology and its role in surveillance of black communities, and the hacking of Palestinian human rights organizations with Pegasus NSO spyware.
Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ted Rall, award-winning editorial cartoonist and columnist, and author of the graphic novel, "The Stringer," to discuss Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’s plummeting poll numbers and what they might mean for the 2022 midterms and beyond, Democrats failing to provide relief to working and poor people and how so-called moderates are hampering reelection efforts, how the so-called shortage of workers actually exposes the dictatorial and exorbitant powers that many employers expect from workers, and the flawed data that efforts at climate change mitigation are based on.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
08:13 GMTThousands of Migrants Camp Out at Belarus-Poland Border
08:10 GMTRussia Ready for Substantive Dialogue With Canada on Syria, Ambassador Says
08:04 GMT'Presidents Are Not Kings': Judge OKs House's Access to 6 January Capitol Riot-Related Docs
07:51 GMTMPs and Constituents Divided Over Geoffrey Cox's Second Job Scandal
07:07 GMTSweden to Lower Threshold for Legal Gender Change to Twelve
07:00 GMTRussian Military Detects US Air Force E-8C Reconnaissance, Strike Coordination Plane Over Black Sea
06:46 GMTAustrian Interior Minister Asks EU to Help Poland Protect External Borders
06:46 GMTRussian Foreign Ministry Refutes Polish President Duda's Accusations Over Migration Border Crisis
06:20 GMTKishida Elected Japan's 101st Prime Minister
06:17 GMTBias & Discrimination? What's Behind Surging Crime Rates Among Arabs in Israel?
05:54 GMTNorway Ponders New COVID-19 Measures Amid Infection Record
05:51 GMTSajid Javid Announces Compulsory COVID Vaccination for NHS Workers Starting April 2022
05:35 GMTDanish Military Called to Let Russian Ship Sail Free Ahead of Arrest in Legal Dispute – Report
04:59 GMTLive Updates: Poland Records Almost 600 Attempts to Illegally Cross Border in Past 24 Hours
04:27 GMT'Cigar Jokes & Anal Sex Dreams': Former Aid Releases Memoirs About Her Work With Cuomo
04:15 GMTCould Post-Brexit Row Over Northern Ireland Protocol Trigger Repetition of The Troubles?
03:57 GMTUS Media Watchdog Grades Big Tech Average 'F' Over Suppression of Free Speech
03:25 GMTPrince Harry Says Wrote to Twitter CEO About ‘Allowing a Coup’ Just Day Before January 6 - Report
02:05 GMTGesture of Goodwill
01:35 GMTShooting in Scotland, South Dakota, Leaves Two Dead - Reports