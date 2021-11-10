https://sputniknews.com/20211110/workers-refuse-to-put-their-lives-on-the-line-for-profit-1090605594.html

Workers Refuse to Put Their Lives on the Line for Profit

Workers Refuse to Put Their Lives on the Line for Profit

Debates on critical race theory, the Legacy of the October Revolution, and predictive policing rebranded.

Workers Refuse To Put Their Lives On The Line For Profit Debates on Critical Race Theory, The Legacy of The October Revolution, Predictive Policing Rebranded

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Nick Stender, a member of the Chicago Teachers Union and an activist with Reds in Ed to discuss the growing culture war being waged in school board elections over critical race theory, the role of conservative superPACs pushing this issue and conservative candidates into school board races, and the need for grassroots community movements to combat this right-wing lurch in school boards.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Brian Becker, host of the Socialist Program to discuss the anniversary of the October revolution, the astounding achievements of the Soviet Union, the impact of the people-led revolution, industrialization, and governance, and the lasting lessons that movements can continue to learn from the October revolution.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by technologist Chris Garaffa, the editor of TechforthePeople.org to discuss the use of facial recognition technology in the metaverse, the LAPD’s use of predictive policing technology and its role in surveillance of black communities, and the hacking of Palestinian human rights organizations with Pegasus NSO spyware.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ted Rall, award-winning editorial cartoonist and columnist, and author of the graphic novel, "The Stringer," to discuss Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’s plummeting poll numbers and what they might mean for the 2022 midterms and beyond, Democrats failing to provide relief to working and poor people and how so-called moderates are hampering reelection efforts, how the so-called shortage of workers actually exposes the dictatorial and exorbitant powers that many employers expect from workers, and the flawed data that efforts at climate change mitigation are based on.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

