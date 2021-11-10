Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211110/the-simpsons-fans-gasp-amid-claims-astroworld-mayhem-was-predicted-in-the-show-1090635425.html
'The Simpsons' Fans Gasp Amid Claims Astroworld Mayhem Was Predicted in the Show
'The Simpsons' Fans Gasp Amid Claims Astroworld Mayhem Was Predicted in the Show
Earlier in November, at least eight people died during a crowd crush at Astroworld music festival in Texas, as a mass of music fans began to "compress" to the... 10.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-10T19:29+0000
2021-11-10T19:29+0000
society
art
the simpsons
travis scott
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/07/1090550507_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_72bc82003cbaac55e2a2d29d65b2ff5d.jpg
Some social media users claimed that the animated series "The Simpsons" - already known to sometimes be weirdly predictive - forecast the deadly mayhem at the Astroworld music festival that occurred on 5 November.The speculation revolves around a piece of digital art and not an actual outtake from the show. In the picture, cartoon characters Lisa and Homer are seen walking into a giant head reminiscent of rapper Travis Scott’s “Astroworld” album cover. Netizens immediately claimed that "'The Simpsons' knew", even though it was technically only about fan art inspired by the show.However, the users discovered some other "prophecies" in "The Simpsons" that they deemed to be references to what happened at Astroworld. For example, one of the netizens posted a clip where Marge sees a sign reading “Roofi Concert 5 miles” and says: "Huh! This concert is oversold. It’s as if a music promoter acted unscrupulously.”Another so-called "prediction" was discovered in a 1992 episode of "The Simpsons", in which Homer holds a fake copy of World Weekly News' front page - which is very similar to a real tabloid cover promotional art of Travis Scott.The tragic crowd crush at the Astroworld music festival claimed the lives of at least eight people. Travis Scoot has pledged to cover the funeral costs of all those who died in the mayhem.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Daria Bedenko
Daria Bedenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/07/1090550507_107:0:2838:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8902c4e4da29949f7a7e0f87960c8c24.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
society, art, the simpsons, travis scott

'The Simpsons' Fans Gasp Amid Claims Astroworld Mayhem Was Predicted in the Show

19:29 GMT 10.11.2021
© AP Photo / Amy HarrisTravis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Houston.
Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Houston. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.11.2021
© AP Photo / Amy Harris
Subscribe
Daria Bedenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Earlier in November, at least eight people died during a crowd crush at Astroworld music festival in Texas, as a mass of music fans began to "compress" to the front of the stage while rapper Travis Scott was performing.
Some social media users claimed that the animated series "The Simpsons" - already known to sometimes be weirdly predictive - forecast the deadly mayhem at the Astroworld music festival that occurred on 5 November.
The speculation revolves around a piece of digital art and not an actual outtake from the show. In the picture, cartoon characters Lisa and Homer are seen walking into a giant head reminiscent of rapper Travis Scott’s “Astroworld” album cover. Netizens immediately claimed that "'The Simpsons' knew", even though it was technically only about fan art inspired by the show.
However, the users discovered some other "prophecies" in "The Simpsons" that they deemed to be references to what happened at Astroworld. For example, one of the netizens posted a clip where Marge sees a sign reading “Roofi Concert 5 miles” and says: "Huh! This concert is oversold. It’s as if a music promoter acted unscrupulously.”
Another so-called "prediction" was discovered in a 1992 episode of "The Simpsons", in which Homer holds a fake copy of World Weekly News' front page - which is very similar to a real tabloid cover promotional art of Travis Scott.
The tragic crowd crush at the Astroworld music festival claimed the lives of at least eight people. Travis Scoot has pledged to cover the funeral costs of all those who died in the mayhem.
110000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
20:41 GMTCuba Threatens to Sue Facebook Over Political Manipulation
20:28 GMTBankruptcy In 'Matter of Days', Investor Says as China Evergrande Defaults on Interest Payments
19:38 GMTEx-State Chief Appointed People With 'Dubious Pakistan Connections': India's Maharashtra Minister
19:33 GMTMan Arrested for Giving Rape Threat to 10-Month-Old Daughter of Indian Cricketer Virat Kohli
19:30 GMTThree-Quarters of Americans Believe Facebook Makes Society Worse, Poll Finds
19:30 GMTScientists Roll Out Theory About 'Contagious' Dark Matter
19:29 GMTSteele Dossier Isn't 'Russian Disinformation,' But a Clinton Campaign Product, Journo Says
19:29 GMT'The Simpsons' Fans Gasp Amid Claims Astroworld Mayhem Was Predicted in the Show
18:54 GMT'Cure Your Limp Democracy': Non-Profit's Ad on 'Electile Dysfunction' Goes Viral in US
18:53 GMTAfghanistan's Chief of Staff Plans to Recruit 150,000 New Soldiers
18:36 GMTBiden Intends to Discuss COVID-19 Origins With Xi During Upcoming Summit
18:11 GMTImran Khan: Daesh Terrorists Enter Pakistan From Afghanistan After Taliban Takeover
18:10 GMTRussia Eyes Wider Consular Presence in Canada, With New Mission in Vancouver - Ambassador
18:10 GMTUS Wants Russia to Explain 'Military Buildup' Near Ukraine’s Border
18:01 GMTThree Houthi Ballistic Missiles Reportedly Strike Saudi Base in Dhahran Al-Janub, Kill Commander
17:58 GMTElection Watchdog Says Over 17K 2020 Ballot Images Destroyed in Georgia Making Audits Impossible
17:54 GMT'Tale as Old as Time': Users Scoff Over Meta Announcement of Targeting Restrictions
17:40 GMTVon der Leyen Addresses Journalists After Negotiations With Biden
17:21 GMT'Deep S***': NRA 'Secret Tapes' Revealing Group's Post-Columbine Strategy Leaked After Two Decades
17:18 GMTBiden Vows to Strike Back at Price Gouging in US Energy Sector