'The Simpsons' Fans Gasp Amid Claims Astroworld Mayhem Was Predicted in the Show
© AP Photo / Amy Harris
Earlier in November, at least eight people died during a crowd crush at Astroworld music festival in Texas, as a mass of music fans began to "compress" to the front of the stage while rapper Travis Scott was performing.
Some social media users claimed that the animated series "The Simpsons" - already known to sometimes be weirdly predictive - forecast the deadly mayhem at the Astroworld music festival that occurred on 5 November.
The speculation revolves around a piece of digital art and not an actual outtake from the show. In the picture, cartoon characters Lisa and Homer are seen walking into a giant head reminiscent of rapper Travis Scott’s “Astroworld” album cover. Netizens immediately claimed that "'The Simpsons' knew", even though it was technically only about fan art inspired by the show.
This piece of art was created by a underground artist in 2018. It was NOT on any episode of the Simpson’s. 2021 was not the only astroworld festival, it started in 2018. Stop posting stuff that isn’t real without looking into it. FFS. pic.twitter.com/dhncfCSaso— virginia finkle (@finKlEiNhoRN22) November 9, 2021
However, the users discovered some other "prophecies" in "The Simpsons" that they deemed to be references to what happened at Astroworld. For example, one of the netizens posted a clip where Marge sees a sign reading “Roofi Concert 5 miles” and says: "Huh! This concert is oversold. It’s as if a music promoter acted unscrupulously.”
The Simpsons has done it again #AstroWorld pic.twitter.com/d2KtwZEJ8O— Arifur® (@ArifurFC) November 7, 2021
Another so-called "prediction" was discovered in a 1992 episode of "The Simpsons", in which Homer holds a fake copy of World Weekly News' front page - which is very similar to a real tabloid cover promotional art of Travis Scott.
Simpsons prediction Travis Scott Astroworld concert. pic.twitter.com/RYHE36TEqG— Edi (@Edi05215930) November 10, 2021
The tragic crowd crush at the Astroworld music festival claimed the lives of at least eight people. Travis Scoot has pledged to cover the funeral costs of all those who died in the mayhem.