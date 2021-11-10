Kishida Elected Japan's 101st Prime Minister

In Japan, a prime minister is elected by a majority vote. Each political party proposes its candidate. Kishida's Liberal Democratic Party secured a majority in the lower chamber on 31 October.Elections to the lower house of Japan's Parliament took place on Sunday and saw a total of 1,051 candidates from nine parties compete for parliamentary seats. The LDP in coalition with the Komeito Party won 293 of the 465 seats available. Kishida took over a new cabinet in October, after his predecessor, Yoshihide Suga, resigned due to criticism over his response to the pandemic.
TOKYO (Sputnik) - The lower chamber of the Japanese Parliament elected Fumio Kishida, the head of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, the 101st Japanese prime minister by a majority of 297 votes at a session that was broadcast live.
In Japan, a prime minister is elected by a majority vote. Each political party proposes its candidate. Kishida's Liberal Democratic Party secured a majority in the lower chamber on 31 October.
Elections to the lower house of Japan's Parliament took place on Sunday and saw a total of 1,051 candidates from nine parties compete for parliamentary seats. The LDP in coalition with the Komeito Party won 293 of the 465 seats available.
Kishida took over a new cabinet in October, after his predecessor, Yoshihide Suga, resigned due to criticism over his response to the pandemic.