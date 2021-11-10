https://sputniknews.com/20211110/bitcoin-hits-new-historic-high-at-69000-1090629010.html

Bitcoin Hits New Historic High at $69,000

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The price of bitcoin reached a new historic high at $69,000, according to trading data. 10.11.2021, Sputnik International

bitcoin

business

cryptocurrency

On the Binance exchange, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in terms of trading volume, as of 14:42 GMT, the bitcoin was trading up 0.62% at $68,320, and minutes earlier it reached a historic high of $69,000.US dollar and gold also rally on data from the United States, where annual inflation reached its highest level since November 1990 at 6.2% in October.

