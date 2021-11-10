Registration was successful!
Bitcoin Hits New Historic High at $69,000
Bitcoin Hits New Historic High at $69,000
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The price of bitcoin reached a new historic high at $69,000, according to trading data. 10.11.2021, Sputnik International
On the Binance exchange, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in terms of trading volume, as of 14:42 GMT, the bitcoin was trading up 0.62% at $68,320, and minutes earlier it reached a historic high of $69,000.US dollar and gold also rally on data from the United States, where annual inflation reached its highest level since November 1990 at 6.2% in October.
bitcoin, business, cryptocurrency

Bitcoin Hits New Historic High at $69,000

15:08 GMT 10.11.2021
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The price of bitcoin reached a new historic high at $69,000, according to trading data.
On the Binance exchange, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in terms of trading volume, as of 14:42 GMT, the bitcoin was trading up 0.62% at $68,320, and minutes earlier it reached a historic high of $69,000.
US dollar and gold also rally on data from the United States, where annual inflation reached its highest level since November 1990 at 6.2% in October.
