International
https://sputniknews.com/20211109/watch-tennessee-pastor-disarms-gun-wielding-man-during-church-service-1090583091.html
WATCH Tennessee Pastor Disarms Gun-Wielding Man During Church Service
WATCH Tennessee Pastor Disarms Gun-Wielding Man During Church Service
Surveillance camers captured the moment pastor took down a gun-wielding man. 09.11.2021, Sputnik International
Burundi-born pastor Ezekiel Ndikumana managed to prevent the possible shooting of parishioners at a Pentecostal church in northern Nashville, Tennessee, according to the New York Post.According to the police, a man later identified as 26-year-old Dezire Baganda sat in the first pew during the service. Suddenly, he pulled out a pistol and went behind the altar.Authorities said the gun was loaded but never fired.According to reports, Dezire Baganda has been charged with 15 counts of felony aggravated assault.
07:23 GMT 09.11.2021
Burundi-born pastor Ezekiel Ndikumana managed to prevent the possible shooting of parishioners at a Pentecostal church in northern Nashville, Tennessee, according to the New York Post.
According to the police, a man later identified as 26-year-old Dezire Baganda sat in the first pew during the service. Suddenly, he pulled out a pistol and went behind the altar.

“Baganda told everyone to get up while he waved and pointed the handgun at the congregation,” Nashville police said, as quoted by the New York Post. “The pastor quickly tackled Baganda before any shots were fired.”

Authorities said the gun was loaded but never fired.
According to reports, Dezire Baganda has been charged with 15 counts of felony aggravated assault.
