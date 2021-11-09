https://sputniknews.com/20211109/watch-tennessee-pastor-disarms-gun-wielding-man-during-church-service-1090583091.html

WATCH Tennessee Pastor Disarms Gun-Wielding Man During Church Service

WATCH Tennessee Pastor Disarms Gun-Wielding Man During Church Service

Surveillance camers captured the moment pastor took down a gun-wielding man. 09.11.2021

Burundi-born pastor Ezekiel Ndikumana managed to prevent the possible shooting of parishioners at a Pentecostal church in northern Nashville, Tennessee, according to the New York Post.According to the police, a man later identified as 26-year-old Dezire Baganda sat in the first pew during the service. Suddenly, he pulled out a pistol and went behind the altar.Authorities said the gun was loaded but never fired.According to reports, Dezire Baganda has been charged with 15 counts of felony aggravated assault.

