Twitter Giggles as Obama’s Slip-Up Confuses Scotland With Ireland

Former US president Barack Obama was roasted on Twitter after calling Scotland the “Emerald Isles,” an oft-used poetic name for Ireland, which is famed for its bright green landscapes.During his 45-minute address at the COP26 on Monday, the ex-president also quoted William Shakespeare, referring to him as "the bard", even though Shakespeare was in fact English, and in Scotland, Robert Burns is known as "the bard." In his speech, devoted to the problems of global warming, Obama noted that the “planet has been wounded by our actions - those wounds won't be healed today, or tomorrow, or the next, but they can be healed by degrees.”The gaffe amused netizens, who rushed to flood Twitter with posts mocking Obama's references.Earlier, CNN journalist Wolf Blitzer also mistakenly referred to Edinburgh as the host of the conference while reporting from there, near Edinburgh Castle.

