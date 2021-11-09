Twitter Giggles as Obama’s Slip-Up Confuses Scotland With Ireland

Former US president Barack Obama was roasted on Twitter after calling Scotland the “Emerald Isles,” an oft-used poetic name for Ireland, which is famed for its bright green landscapes.During his 45-minute address at the COP26 on Monday, the ex-president also quoted William Shakespeare, referring to him as "the bard", even though Shakespeare was in fact English, and in Scotland, Robert Burns is known as "the bard." In his speech, devoted to the problems of global warming, Obama noted that the “planet has been wounded by our actions - those wounds won't be healed today, or tomorrow, or the next, but they can be healed by degrees.”The gaffe amused netizens, who rushed to flood Twitter with posts mocking Obama's references.Earlier, CNN journalist Wolf Blitzer also mistakenly referred to Edinburgh as the host of the conference while reporting from there, near Edinburgh Castle.
As the second week of the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) with the participation of ministers and special government representatives on climate starts on Monday in Glasgow, Scotland, some of those attending seem to have had a bit of trouble remembering the name of the host country.
“Since we're here in the Emerald Isles, let me quote the bard, William Shakespeare. ‘What wound did ever heal but by degrees?’” he said, quoting one of Othello’s characters.
“If we start with that spirit and each of us can fight through the occasional frustration and dread, if we pledge to do our part and then follow through on those commitments, I believe we can secure a better future. We have to,” he said. “And what a profound and noble task to set for ourselves. I’m ready for the long haul if you are, so let's get to work.”
A tiny bit of me died there when Obama said "we are here in the Emerald Isles" [we are in Glass Cow] #COP26
Oh dear! Obama you are not on the Emerald Isle and our National Bard is not William Shakespeare. 🤦♀️😫 New speech researcher/writer required ASAP ! #scotlandnotireland 🏴 ☘️ #burnsnotshakespeare 🏴 🏴