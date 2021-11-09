Registration was successful!
SpaceX Crew Dragon Returns to Earth After Six Months in Orbit
Twitter Giggles as Obama's Slip-Up Confuses Scotland With Ireland
Twitter Giggles as Obama’s Slip-Up Confuses Scotland With Ireland
Twitter Giggles as Obama’s Slip-Up Confuses Scotland With Ireland
2021-11-09T03:40+0000
2021-11-09T03:41+0000
Former US president Barack Obama was roasted on Twitter after calling Scotland the “Emerald Isles,” an oft-used poetic name for Ireland, which is famed for its bright green landscapes.During his 45-minute address at the COP26 on Monday, the ex-president also quoted William Shakespeare, referring to him as "the bard", even though Shakespeare was in fact English, and in Scotland, Robert Burns is known as "the bard." In his speech, devoted to the problems of global warming, Obama noted that the “planet has been wounded by our actions - those wounds won't be healed today, or tomorrow, or the next, but they can be healed by degrees.”The gaffe amused netizens, who rushed to flood Twitter with posts mocking Obama's references.Earlier, CNN journalist Wolf Blitzer also mistakenly referred to Edinburgh as the host of the conference while reporting from there, near Edinburgh Castle.
barack obama, glasgow, william shakespeare, viral, cop26

Twitter Giggles as Obama’s Slip-Up Confuses Scotland With Ireland

03:40 GMT 09.11.2021 (Updated: 03:41 GMT 09.11.2021)
© REUTERS / YVES HERMANU.S. former President Barack Obama gives a speech during the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26), in Glasgow
U.S. former President Barack Obama gives a speech during the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26), in Glasgow
© REUTERS / YVES HERMAN
Alexandra Kashirina
As the second week of the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) with the participation of ministers and special government representatives on climate starts on Monday in Glasgow, Scotland, some of those attending seem to have had a bit of trouble remembering the name of the host country.
Former US president Barack Obama was roasted on Twitter after calling Scotland the “Emerald Isles,” an oft-used poetic name for Ireland, which is famed for its bright green landscapes.
During his 45-minute address at the COP26 on Monday, the ex-president also quoted William Shakespeare, referring to him as "the bard", even though Shakespeare was in fact English, and in Scotland, Robert Burns is known as "the bard."

“Since we're here in the Emerald Isles, let me quote the bard, William Shakespeare. ‘What wound did ever heal but by degrees?’” he said, quoting one of Othello’s characters.

In his speech, devoted to the problems of global warming, Obama noted that the “planet has been wounded by our actions - those wounds won't be healed today, or tomorrow, or the next, but they can be healed by degrees.”
“If we start with that spirit and each of us can fight through the occasional frustration and dread, if we pledge to do our part and then follow through on those commitments, I believe we can secure a better future. We have to,” he said. “And what a profound and noble task to set for ourselves. I’m ready for the long haul if you are, so let's get to work.”
The gaffe amused netizens, who rushed to flood Twitter with posts mocking Obama's references.
Earlier, CNN journalist Wolf Blitzer also mistakenly referred to Edinburgh as the host of the conference while reporting from there, near Edinburgh Castle.
