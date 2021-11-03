https://sputniknews.com/20211103/welcome-to-scotland-mr-president-man-exposes-himself-to-joe-biden-on-his-way-to-cop26-report-says-1090434846.html

Welcome to Scotland, Mr President! Man Exposes Himself to Joe Biden on His Way to COP26, Report Says

World leaders and representatives from almost 200 countries have arrived in Scotland to take part in the 26th UN Climate Change Conference (COP26), aimed at... 03.11.2021, Sputnik International

US President Joe Biden received more than a warm welcome in the United Kingdom during his attendance of the UN Climate Change Conference. A large man exposed himself to the Democrat while he was travelling from Edinburgh to Glasgow, BBC correspondent Jon Sopel wrote, citing a report from the White House Pool.According to him, the man was taking pictures of the president's motorcade and then at some point bared himself. The location of the incident has not been confirmed.Like many attendees, Joe Biden has been staying not in Glasgow where the conference is being held, but in the capital Edinburgh. This detail caused a torrent of negative comments on social media, with netizens branding POTUS "hypocritical" for taking a 45-mile ride in a large motorcade.Agreements at COP26Major deals have been announced on the sidelines of the climate conference. Over 100 nations pledged to end deforestation by 2030 and help developing countries to restore land damaged by wildfires and agricultural activity.The United States and the European Union have announced a global partnership to cut methane emissions, a powerful greenhouse gas, which according to the United Nations is responsible for at least a quarter of global warming. Over 100 countries have signed up to the initiative.The 26th UN Climate Change Conference, which will be held until 13 November, is widely seen as one of the last attempts by the international community to address the issue of climate change. Attendees are discussing ways of achieving net zero emissions by mid-century, which scientists say will limit the increase of global temperatures to 1.5 degrees Celsius and prevent extreme weather events that may lead to the collapse of natural ecosystems. Net zero refers to the balance between the amount of greenhouse gas emissions released into the atmosphere and emissions that are removed from it. Currently, the amount humans add is more than the amount taken away.

