Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Migrants Set Up Camp at Belarus-Poland Border
https://sputniknews.com/20211109/singapore-court-postpones-execution-after-convict-tested-positive-for-covid-19-reports-say-1090597863.html
Singapore Court Postpones Execution After Convict Tested Positive for COVID-19, Reports Say
Singapore Court Postpones Execution After Convict Tested Positive for COVID-19, Reports Say
BANGKOK (Sputnik) - An appeals court in Singapore decided to postpone the execution of a convict, sentenced to death by hanging for importing 43 grams of... 09.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-09T14:21+0000
2021-11-09T14:21+0000
singapore
news
execution
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107863/19/1078631979_0:260:1920:1340_1920x0_80_0_0_88a53b709a32e439846070b4e98ce4ba.jpg
Under Singaporean law, trafficking of more than 15 grams of heroin is punishable by death.A panel of three judges convened for a special hearing earlier in the day, during which they ruled to stay the execution of 25-year-old Malaysian citizen Nagaenthran Dharmalingam and postpone the hearing on the cancellation of the sentence until he recovers, the Straits Times daily said.The date of the next hearing will be announced later. Dharmalingam was scheduled to be hanged on Wednesday, but the execution was postponed for an unspecified period of time, according to the daily.Dharmalingam was arrested in 2009, when he was 21 years old, with 42.72 grams of heroin strapped to his thigh. He was sentenced to death in 2010 and has since been trying to overturn the ruling by claiming he was mentally disabled.The case has recently attracted the attention of human rights activists and media after a letter sent by the Singaporean penitentiary system to the convict's mother notifying her of his impending execution was leaked online. Over 60,000 people have signed the petition demanding a pardon.
singapore
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107863/19/1078631979_26:0:1894:1401_1920x0_80_0_0_aee98ec8f226e5c1f0fa3d6c6eda1010.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
singapore, news, execution, covid-19

Singapore Court Postpones Execution After Convict Tested Positive for COVID-19, Reports Say

14:21 GMT 09.11.2021
CC0 / / Hanging
Hanging - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.11.2021
CC0 / /
Subscribe
BANGKOK (Sputnik) - An appeals court in Singapore decided to postpone the execution of a convict, sentenced to death by hanging for importing 43 grams of heroin into the country, after he had tested positive for COVID-19, Singaporean media reported on Tuesday.
Under Singaporean law, trafficking of more than 15 grams of heroin is punishable by death.
A panel of three judges convened for a special hearing earlier in the day, during which they ruled to stay the execution of 25-year-old Malaysian citizen Nagaenthran Dharmalingam and postpone the hearing on the cancellation of the sentence until he recovers, the Straits Times daily said.
The date of the next hearing will be announced later. Dharmalingam was scheduled to be hanged on Wednesday, but the execution was postponed for an unspecified period of time, according to the daily.
Dharmalingam was arrested in 2009, when he was 21 years old, with 42.72 grams of heroin strapped to his thigh. He was sentenced to death in 2010 and has since been trying to overturn the ruling by claiming he was mentally disabled.
The case has recently attracted the attention of human rights activists and media after a letter sent by the Singaporean penitentiary system to the convict's mother notifying her of his impending execution was leaked online. Over 60,000 people have signed the petition demanding a pardon.
001000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
15:10 GMTUS Troops Have Been Secretly Stationed on Taiwan Since as Far Back as 2008, Pentagon Data Shows
14:43 GMT'Tsunami' of Cosmic Gravitational Waves Offers Key to Probing Mystery of Universe's Evolution
14:21 GMTSingapore Court Postpones Execution After Convict Tested Positive for COVID-19, Reports Say
14:04 GMTJudge Denies Latest Trump Attempt to Keep 6 January Records Sealed
13:58 GMTChinese Defenсe Ministry Condemns Visit of US Congressmen to Taiwan
13:57 GMT'Big Bluff': Ballon d'Or Chief Blasts Reports 'Confirming' Lionel Messi as 2021 Winner
13:51 GMT'Need to Be Relevant': Singapore Willing to Work With AUKUS & Quad, Says Senior Minister
13:13 GMTShamima Begum's Husband Raves About 'Beautiful Life’ Under Daesh Despite Beheadings, Sex Slaves
13:12 GMTMigrants Set Up Camp at Belarus-Poland Border
13:09 GMTModi's BJP Encircles Congress Over Alleged Corruption in Rafale Fighter Jet Tender
13:03 GMT'Unisex Hijab' by United Colors of Benetton Leaves Netizens Puzzled
12:59 GMTDelhi Witnesses Mounting Fever Cases Among Kids Amid Dengue Outbreak
12:36 GMTNeighbouring States on Alert as Indian City of Kanpur Reports Over 100 Cases of Zika Virus
12:25 GMTFrench Frigate Bristling With Missiles Deployed to Mediterranean Amid Turkey Tensions
12:25 GMT‘Operating in Grey Zone’: India Can’t 'Rely' on US to Deal With China, Says Ex-Foreign Secretary
12:20 GMT'Family in Shock': Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner Break Silence Over Travis Scott's Concert Tragedy
12:00 GMTMoD: US Actions in Black Sea Create Multinational Grouping of Armed Forces Near Russian Border
11:58 GMTOcasio-Cortez Slams 'Creepy' Rep. Gosar Over Anime Depicting Her, Biden as Human-Devouring 'Titans'
11:55 GMT'Unluckiest Captain Ever': Fans Flood Twitter as Cricketer Virat Kohli's T20I Captaincy Stint Ends
11:42 GMTTaliban Say US Support of Afghan Resistance Would Violate Doha Agreement