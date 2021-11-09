https://sputniknews.com/20211109/russias-gamaleya-center-developing-medicine-containing-antibodies-to-treat-covid-1090606634.html

Russia's Gamaleya Center Developing Medicine Containing Antibodies to Treat COVID

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology is developing a medicine containing antibodies to treat... 09.11.2021, Sputnik International

"We are currently developing antibodies that can be given to patients with coronavirus in the form of a medicine," Gintsburg said."We will start clinical trials in January next year, and I hope that we will complete these clinical trials within three to four months," Gintsburg added.Concerning the issue of using a nasal vaccine against the new coronavirus infection instead of ordinary vaccination, he said that it will be decided during clinical trials, and there is no definite answer yet.The Gamaleya Research Center developed the world's first vaccine for the prevention of COVID-19, Sputnik V.

