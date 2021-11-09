https://sputniknews.com/20211109/migrants-set-up-camp-at-belarus-poland-border-1090584053.html

Migrants Set Up Camp at Belarus-Poland Border

On Monday, migrants tried to forcibly cross the Polish-Belarusian border, which is fenced with barbed wire, prompting border guards to use tear gas on them. 09.11.2021, Sputnik International

Live from the Belarus-Poland border where migrants set up camp after failed attempts to cross the border and enter the EU.There are between 3,000 and 4,000 undocumented migrants on the border between Belarus and Poland, Polish government spokesman Piotr Muller said after a meeting with the president on the migration crisis on the border with Belarus.In 2021, more than 30,000 people have tried to illegally cross the border from Belarus to Poland.In response to the crisis, Polish President Andrzej Duda declared a state of emergency in the territories bordering Belarus, mobilising the army and police to protect the border.According to Reuters, the European Union has accused Minsk of encouraging migrants from the Middle East and Africa to cross into the EU via Belarus.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

