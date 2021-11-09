Live Updates: Polish Forces Use Tear Gas Against Refugees, Shots Heard - Belarus Border Committee

Lavrov: Current Migration Crisis on Belarusian Border Caused by Western Policies

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday that the migration crisis at the Belarusian-Polish border has been caused by Western policies and needs to be resolved in compliance with the norms of international humanitarian law.



"And, of course, let's not forget what is causing all this, where the roots come from. And the roots grow out of the policy that Western countries, including NATO and the European Union, have been pursuing for many years with respect to the Middle East and the North. Africa, trying to impose a better life on them, according to Western patterns," Lavrov told reporters.

He also suggested that the EU should help Belarus with migrants like the union once helped Turkey.