Live Updates: Polish Forces Use Tear Gas Against Refugees, Shots Heard - Belarus Border Committee

The situation with illegal migrants on the Belarus-Poland border has deteriorated in recent days, with thousands of people seeking asylum in Europe camping there in the hope of being allowed in by Poland.
Polish forces have used tear gas against refugees and have deployed military hardware near the refugee camp; shots were heard in the area, the Belarusian Border Committee said on Tuesday.
It also believes that the closure of the Kuznica checkpoint on the Polish side could have been caused by Warsaw's attempt to conceal the use of weapons against the refugees.
Meanwhile, the spokeswoman for the border committee in Poland’s Podlaskie region, Katarzyna Zdanovich, said that Polish border guards periodically hear shots on the Belarusian side. She also claimed that Belarus was building up military forces on the border amid the migration crisis.
"We are monitoring the situation from the air. We are observing soldiers there. There are more and more of them," spokeswoman Katarzyna Zdanowicz told reporters.
On Monday, the Belarusian State Border Committee reported that a large group of refugees from Asia and Africa were heading to the border with Poland. The ministry said that the situation with refugees on the border with Poland remained extremely tense. More than 2,000 refugees, including a significant number of women and children, have stopped in front of the Polish barriers on the border line. Polish security forces have refused to let them through, and migrants have been making attempts to overcome the barriers since then.
*Follow Sputnik's live updates for more.
New firstOld first
10:51 GMT 09.11.2021
Migrants' Camp on Polish-Belarusian Border, View From Above
A video was shared by the Belarusian Border Committee.
10:50 GMT 09.11.2021
WATCH Migrants Settling on the Belarus-Poland Border
10:26 GMT 09.11.2021
EU Partially Suspends EU-Belarus Visa Facilitation Agreement
The European Union on Tuesday decided to partially suspend the visa facilitation agreement with Minsk amid the tense situation at the Belarusian-Polish border, the Council of the EU said.
"The Council today adopted a decision partially suspending the application of the EU-Belarus visa facilitation agreement. This decision is a response to the ongoing hybrid attack launched by the Belarusian regime. The suspension covers the provisions that waive requirements for documentary evidence, regulate the issuing of multiple-entry visas and reduce visa application fees as they apply to officials of the Belarus regime. This decision will not affect ordinary citizens of Belarus, who will continue to enjoy the same benefits under the visa facilitation agreement as they do currently," the council said.
10:24 GMT 09.11.2021
Polish President Duda: Minsk Blocks Delivery of Humanitarian Aid for Migrants From Poland
10:21 GMT 09.11.2021
Lavrov: Current Migration Crisis on Belarusian Border Caused by Western Policies
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday that the migration crisis at the Belarusian-Polish border has been caused by Western policies and needs to be resolved in compliance with the norms of international humanitarian law.
"And, of course, let's not forget what is causing all this, where the roots come from. And the roots grow out of the policy that Western countries, including NATO and the European Union, have been pursuing for many years with respect to the Middle East and the North. Africa, trying to impose a better life on them, according to Western patterns," Lavrov told reporters.
He also suggested that the EU should help Belarus with migrants like the union once helped Turkey.
10:20 GMT 09.11.2021
Minsk: Poland Deploys Military Equipment in Front of Refugees at Border
Polish forces have deployed military equipment in front of a camp of Kurdish refugees at the Polish-Belarusian border and they psychologically pressure them, the Belarusian border committee said on Tuesday.
"At the moment, a group of Polish security forces has lined up in front of the refugee camp, equipment, including military equipment, has been pulled together," the committee wrote on its Telegram channel.
The committee mentioned that the health of some migrants has deteriorated after the use of tear gas by Polish forces.
"To exert psychological pressure on the refugees, the Polish military turned on loudspeakers, searchlights, strobe lights for the whole night. Shots were also heard from the adjacent territory," the committee added.
The closure of the Kuznica checkpoint by Poland may be caused by Warsaw’s desire to conceal the use of force against refugees, according to Minsk.
"In the absence of objective reasons for the closure of the Polish checkpoint ‘Kuznica’, it is possible that this decision was made by the Polish side to exclude video recording by casual witnesses and not to make the facts of the use of force and weapons by the Polish military against refugees public," the committee said.
10:19 GMT 09.11.2021
Polish President Says Several Thousand Migrants Attempted to Illegally Enter Poland on Monday
10:18 GMT 09.11.2021
Kremlin Hopes Situation at Belarusian-Polish Border Will Not Threaten Russia
The Kremlin is concerned over the situation on the Belarusian-Polish border and hopes that it will not escalate and threaten Russia’s security, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
"We see that Belarusian specialists are working responsibly. We hope that in no way this will take a form that will pose a threat to our security," Peskov told reporters, adding that Moscow and Minsk are in regular contact.
The Kremlin spokesman also said that the most important is the life and health of people when commenting on the attempt of migrants to cross the Belarusian-Polish border.
"The situation is undoubtedly tense, alarming - this requires responsible behaviour of all parties involved," Peskov added.
10:17 GMT 09.11.2021
German Interior Minister Urges EU to Help Poland With Illegal Migrants on Its Border