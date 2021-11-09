https://sputniknews.com/20211109/bitcoin-price-reaches-new-all-time-high-above-67000-1090578217.html

Bitcoin Price Reaches New All-Time High Above $67,000

Bitcoin Price Reaches New All-Time High Above $67,000

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The price of the most popular cryptocurrency, bitcoin, broke a historical record to reach a new all-time high above $67,000, according to... 09.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-09T00:00+0000

2021-11-09T00:00+0000

2021-11-09T00:04+0000

business

bitcoin

cryptocurrency

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/09/1083563432_0:105:3271:1944_1920x0_80_0_0_a06b423093407c7ab2622692990bfdaf.jpg

On Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in terms of trading volume, bitcoin rose by more than 7.5 percent in the past day to a maximum of $67,630.Bitcoin rose for the second month in a row. In October, it surged by about 40%, to over $61.000 from $43.820. In September, bitcoin fell somewhat, following two months of strong growth in July and August - a total of almost 35%.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

business, bitcoin, cryptocurrency