Bitcoin Price Reaches New All-Time High Above $67,000
Bitcoin Price Reaches New All-Time High Above $67,000
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The price of the most popular cryptocurrency, bitcoin, broke a historical record to reach a new all-time high above $67,000, according to... 09.11.2021
On Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in terms of trading volume, bitcoin rose by more than 7.5 percent in the past day to a maximum of $67,630.Bitcoin rose for the second month in a row. In October, it surged by about 40%, to over $61.000 from $43.820. In September, bitcoin fell somewhat, following two months of strong growth in July and August - a total of almost 35%.
Bitcoin Price Reaches New All-Time High Above $67,000

00:00 GMT 09.11.2021 (Updated: 00:04 GMT 09.11.2021)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The price of the most popular cryptocurrency, bitcoin, broke a historical record to reach a new all-time high above $67,000, according to trading data.
On Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in terms of trading volume, bitcoin rose by more than 7.5 percent in the past day to a maximum of $67,630.
Bitcoin rose for the second month in a row. In October, it surged by about 40%, to over $61.000 from $43.820. In September, bitcoin fell somewhat, following two months of strong growth in July and August - a total of almost 35%.
