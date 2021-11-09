Bitcoin Price Reaches New All-Time High Above $67,000

On Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in terms of trading volume, bitcoin rose by more than 7.5 percent in the past day to a maximum of $67,630.Bitcoin rose for the second month in a row. In October, it surged by about 40%, to over $61.000 from $43.820. In September, bitcoin fell somewhat, following two months of strong growth in July and August - a total of almost 35%.
