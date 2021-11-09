https://sputniknews.com/20211109/astroworld-tragedy-encapsulates-the-murderous-logic-of-capitalism-1090576748.html

Astroworld Tragedy Encapsulates The Murderous Logic of Capitalism

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Dr. Linwood Tauheed, Associate Professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City to discuss the passage of the infrastructure bill, the windfall that this package represents for more populous states, how this bill will likely act as another avenue for privatization and neoliberalization, and the lacking climate catastrophe mitigation provisions in the bill.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Sputnik News journalist and correspondent Wyatt Reed to discuss the myths pushed by the corporate media about the elections in Nicaragua, the reality that contradicts these myths, and the contrasts between Nicaraguan and American elections.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Bob Schlehuber, co-host of Political Misfits, on from 12-2 PM EST to discuss the misleading statements from the corporate media about the threat of destabilization in Ethiopia, the struggle of internally displaced persons in Ethiopia, the effects that the conflict is having on Ethiopians, and why the US supports the Tigray People’s Liberation Front.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Josh Gomez, producer for By Any Means Necessary to discuss the Department of Justice’s skewed priorities as right-wing insurrectionists run rampant in the United States, Barack Obama’s comments at the COP26 conference as people around the world fight to stop climate catastrophe, and the fallout from the tragedy at the Astroworld music festivalWe'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

