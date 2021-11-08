https://sputniknews.com/20211108/xavi-hernandez-unveiled-to-fans-as-new-barcelona-head-coach-1090567152.html

Xavi Hernandez Unveiled to Fans as New Barcelona Head Coach

08.11.2021

Xavi Hernandez is the Spanish club's new head coach, stepping into the shoes of Ronald Koeman, who was sacked on 27 October after a poor run of results. Barcelona has officially announced the appointment of Xavi as manager – he's signed a contract until 2024.Xavi joins from Qatari side Al-Sadd; under his leadership, the club won the Qatar Championship and Super Cup, and the League Cup twice. Xavi is a graduate of Barcelona and has played 767 matches for Barcelona from 1998 to 2015. With the Catalan team, he won La Liga eight times, the Champions League four times, the Club World Cup twice, and the European Super Cup twice.

