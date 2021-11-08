Registration was successful!
Japan's Police Nab Man After Attempt to Start Fire on Bullet Train in Southwest, Reports Say
Japan's Police Nab Man After Attempt to Start Fire on Bullet Train in Southwest, Reports Say
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Japan's police have detained a man on suspicion of attempting to start a fire on a bullet train in the country's southwest, media reported...
The smoke was seen inside a car of the Hiroshima-Kagoshima train on Monday morning, the Japanese Kyodo news agency reported, noting that it was running in the Kumamoto prefecture at the time of the incident.The police arrested the 69-year-old man from the Fukuoka prefecture on the spot, and reported no injuries on the train.The incident took place almost a week following a stabbing attack in a train in Tokyo. On October 31, the Tokyo police arrested a man who started brandishing a knife in the train and then spilled and burnt combustible fluid. The attack left at least 15 passengers injured.
Japan's Police Nab Man After Attempt to Start Fire on Bullet Train in Southwest, Reports Say

07:53 GMT 08.11.2021
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Japan's police have detained a man on suspicion of attempting to start a fire on a bullet train in the country's southwest, media reported on Monday.
The smoke was seen inside a car of the Hiroshima-Kagoshima train on Monday morning, the Japanese Kyodo news agency reported, noting that it was running in the Kumamoto prefecture at the time of the incident.
The police arrested the 69-year-old man from the Fukuoka prefecture on the spot, and reported no injuries on the train.
The incident took place almost a week following a stabbing attack in a train in Tokyo. On October 31, the Tokyo police arrested a man who started brandishing a knife in the train and then spilled and burnt combustible fluid. The attack left at least 15 passengers injured.
