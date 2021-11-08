https://sputniknews.com/20211108/japans-police-nab-man-after-attempt-to-start-fire-on-bullet-train-in-southwest-reports-say-1090559568.html

Japan's Police Nab Man After Attempt to Start Fire on Bullet Train in Southwest, Reports Say

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Japan's police have detained a man on suspicion of attempting to start a fire on a bullet train in the country's southwest, media reported.

The smoke was seen inside a car of the Hiroshima-Kagoshima train on Monday morning, the Japanese Kyodo news agency reported, noting that it was running in the Kumamoto prefecture at the time of the incident.The police arrested the 69-year-old man from the Fukuoka prefecture on the spot, and reported no injuries on the train.The incident took place almost a week following a stabbing attack in a train in Tokyo. On October 31, the Tokyo police arrested a man who started brandishing a knife in the train and then spilled and burnt combustible fluid. The attack left at least 15 passengers injured.

