Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211108/iraqi-security-forces-ask-why-us-defences-in-baghdad-werent-working-during-uav-attack-on-pms-home-1090574011.html
Iraqi Security Forces Ask Why US Defences in Baghdad Weren’t Working During UAV Attack on PM’s Home
Iraqi Security Forces Ask Why US Defences in Baghdad Weren’t Working During UAV Attack on PM’s Home
Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi survived an assassination attempt early Sunday morning after three drones targeted his residence, situated in the... 08.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-08T19:02+0000
2021-11-08T19:33+0000
iraq
green zone
drone attack
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/08/1090574189_84:0:1264:664_1920x0_80_0_0_e806639b10f41684fb370e483b2f0b7c.png
Iraq’s Joint Operations Command (JOC) is asking why the US military’s counter rocket, artillery and mortar (C-RAM) installations appeared to have been inoperable during Sunday morning’s attack on the prime minister’s residence.While operational, the C-RAM system sounds sirens to warn of potential incoming attacks, and fires off rapid-fire machineguns to shoot down hostile air targets. The system was installed and activated last year amid repeated strikes on the Green Zone by militia rocket artillery following the January 2020 US assassination of Qasem Soleimani, a senior Iranian anti-terror commander. After its installation, the system has been repeatedly used to protect Green Zone airspace. However, it has not always been accurate, with a volley of rockets launched into the Green Zone in February failing to activate the system, reportedly after it was projected that the rockets would not land within the diplomatic compound.Shia Militias SuspiciousHe went on to claim that “the fictitious explosion and gunfire” at the prime minister’s residence were “meant to conceal yesterday’s crimes, and destined to engage public attention,” in reference to the violent clashes between security forces in Baghdad and protesters demonstrating against the results of the 10 October election, which some Iraqi parties allege were ‘rigged’, on Friday.No group has claimed responsibility for Sunday’s attack. However, Asa’ib Ahl al-Haq was put under the spotlight Sunday after its leader, Qais al-Khazali, was seen in a viral clip warning that the prime minister would be made to “pay the price” for violence against the protesters.Sheikh Ali al-Asadi, chief of the political council of the al-Nujaba Movement, another Iraqi Shia paramilitary group, also alleged foul play in Sunday’s incident, suggesting that the Americans were trying to unleash chaos in Iraq.“All evidence and signs indicate that the American Embassy is involved in the incident,” he claimed. “If the evil American Embassy is found responsible for the attack, the seditionist US ambassador must then be expelled from Iraq,” al-Asadi insisted.Brazen AttackAl-Kadhimi emerged unscathed in the wake of Sunday’s bomb-laden drone attack, with the incident leaving six security guards injured and causing damage to the prime minister’s residence. Al-Kadhimi took to twitter to call for calm. Later, in an extraordinary session of the council of ministers, he promised to “pursue the perpetrators of Sunday’s crime,” saying the government “know[s] them very well and…will expose them.”The army was deployed across the capital in the aftermath of the attack to maintain order.Iraqi President Barham Salih, powerful Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, Kurdistan Region president Nechirvan Barzani and others each condemned the attack and expressed relief that al-Kadhimi wasn’t hurt. Brig. Gen. Esmail Qaani, commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Quds Force, reportedly flew to Baghdad on Sunday afternoon to meet with al-Kadhimi and Salih and call for calm and stability.Tehran slammed the attempt on the prime minister’s life. Foreign Ministry spokesman Said Khatibzadeh indirectly accused the US of involvement, saying Sunday “such incidents are in the interest of those who have violated the stability, security, independence and territorial integrity of Iraq over the past 18 years.”The US State Department offered assistance to investigate the incident. President Joe Biden “strongly condemned” Sunday’s attack, and praised al-Kadhimi for his “calm” and “restraint” in protecting Iraq’s state institutions and “strengthening” the war-torn nation’s democracy.
https://sputniknews.com/20211107/iran-slams-assassination-attempt-against-iraqi-pm-says-us-may-have-been-responsible-1090547580.html
https://sputniknews.com/20211107/iraqi-interior-ministry-calls-attempt-on-pms-life-a-terrorist-attack-1090540749.html
https://sputniknews.com/20211107/biden-strongly-condemns-terrorist-attack-on-iraqi-pms-residence-1090549220.html
America can never just say goodbye without leaving their genocidal calling card. Pure EVIL.
1
1
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Ilya Tsukanov
Ilya Tsukanov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/08/1090574189_231:0:1116:664_1920x0_80_0_0_8304ad92e2ac890cadb38a29d8f9982c.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
iraq, green zone, drone attack

Iraqi Security Forces Ask Why US Defences in Baghdad Weren’t Working During UAV Attack on PM’s Home

19:02 GMT 08.11.2021 (Updated: 19:33 GMT 08.11.2021)
© Photo : YouTube / US Military NewsScreengrab of US C-RAM system in use.
Screengrab of US C-RAM system in use. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.11.2021
© Photo : YouTube / US Military News
Subscribe
Ilya Tsukanov
All materialsWrite to the author
Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi survived an assassination attempt early Sunday morning after three drones targeted his residence, situated in the heavily fortified area of Baghdad known as the Green Zone. In addition to the prime minister’s home, the area houses the US Embassy and other diplomatic buildings.
Iraq’s Joint Operations Command (JOC) is asking why the US military’s counter rocket, artillery and mortar (C-RAM) installations appeared to have been inoperable during Sunday morning’s attack on the prime minister’s residence.
“We are currently discussing the matter with the American side and officials from the US Embassy. This is an issue that experts should throw light on and explain,” JOC spokesman Maj. Gen. Tahsin al-Khafaji said, his remarks cited by Iran’s PressTV.
While operational, the C-RAM system sounds sirens to warn of potential incoming attacks, and fires off rapid-fire machineguns to shoot down hostile air targets. The system was installed and activated last year amid repeated strikes on the Green Zone by militia rocket artillery following the January 2020 US assassination of Qasem Soleimani, a senior Iranian anti-terror commander. After its installation, the system has been repeatedly used to protect Green Zone airspace. However, it has not always been accurate, with a volley of rockets launched into the Green Zone in February failing to activate the system, reportedly after it was projected that the rockets would not land within the diplomatic compound.
Photo showing damage to the Iraqi prime minister's residence in the wake of Sunday morning's drone attack. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.11.2021
Iran Slams Assassination Attempt Against Iraqi PM, Says US May Have Been Responsible
Yesterday, 14:56 GMT

Shia Militias Suspicious

Mahmoud al-Rubaie, a spokesperson for the Al-Sadiqoun Bloc, the political wing of the Asa’ib Ahl al-Haq Shia paramilitary group, has alleged that the reported deactivation of the US C-RAM installations during the attempt on al-Kadhimi’s life may be an indication that the incident was a false-flag attack.
He went on to claim that “the fictitious explosion and gunfire” at the prime minister’s residence were “meant to conceal yesterday’s crimes, and destined to engage public attention,” in reference to the violent clashes between security forces in Baghdad and protesters demonstrating against the results of the 10 October election, which some Iraqi parties allege were ‘rigged’, on Friday.
No group has claimed responsibility for Sunday’s attack. However, Asa’ib Ahl al-Haq was put under the spotlight Sunday after its leader, Qais al-Khazali, was seen in a viral clip warning that the prime minister would be made to “pay the price” for violence against the protesters.

Abu Ali al-Askari, a senior commander in Iraq’s Kata’ib Hezbollah militant group, also challenged the assassination plot narrative, claiming that “no one in Iraq is willing to squander a drone and fly it over the prime minister’s residence,” and alleging that “playing the victim is a timeworn tactic.”

Sheikh Ali al-Asadi, chief of the political council of the al-Nujaba Movement, another Iraqi Shia paramilitary group, also alleged foul play in Sunday’s incident, suggesting that the Americans were trying to unleash chaos in Iraq.
“All evidence and signs indicate that the American Embassy is involved in the incident,” he claimed. “If the evil American Embassy is found responsible for the attack, the seditionist US ambassador must then be expelled from Iraq,” al-Asadi insisted.
FILE PHOTO: Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi speaks during a joint news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel (not pictured) at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany October 20, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.11.2021
Iraqi Interior Ministry Calls Attempt on PM al-Kadhimi's Life a 'Terrorist Attack'
Yesterday, 07:23 GMT

Brazen Attack

Al-Kadhimi emerged unscathed in the wake of Sunday’s bomb-laden drone attack, with the incident leaving six security guards injured and causing damage to the prime minister’s residence. Al-Kadhimi took to twitter to call for calm. Later, in an extraordinary session of the council of ministers, he promised to “pursue the perpetrators of Sunday’s crime,” saying the government “know[s] them very well and…will expose them.”
The army was deployed across the capital in the aftermath of the attack to maintain order.
Iraqi President Barham Salih, powerful Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, Kurdistan Region president Nechirvan Barzani and others each condemned the attack and expressed relief that al-Kadhimi wasn’t hurt. Brig. Gen. Esmail Qaani, commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Quds Force, reportedly flew to Baghdad on Sunday afternoon to meet with al-Kadhimi and Salih and call for calm and stability.
Tehran slammed the attempt on the prime minister’s life. Foreign Ministry spokesman Said Khatibzadeh indirectly accused the US of involvement, saying Sunday “such incidents are in the interest of those who have violated the stability, security, independence and territorial integrity of Iraq over the past 18 years.”
The US State Department offered assistance to investigate the incident. President Joe Biden “strongly condemned” Sunday’s attack, and praised al-Kadhimi for his “calm” and “restraint” in protecting Iraq’s state institutions and “strengthening” the war-torn nation’s democracy.
A picture taken on November 7, 2021 shows government buildings inside Baghdad's Green Zone across the Tigris River, following an overnight drone attack on the residence of Iraq's prime minister inside the zone - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.11.2021
Biden 'Strongly' Condemns 'Terrorist Attack' on Iraqi PM's Residence
Yesterday, 18:02 GMT
601000
Discuss
Popular comments
America can never just say goodbye without leaving their genocidal calling card. Pure EVIL.
wwtfud
8 November, 22:24 GMT1
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
19:17 GMTIsrael Reportedly Used Pegasus Spyware to Hack Phones of Palestinian NGOs It Considers Terrorists
19:02 GMTIraqi Security Forces Ask Why US Defences in Baghdad Weren’t Working During UAV Attack on PM’s Home
19:02 GMTIT Security Company McAfee Sold to Advent-Led Investor Group for $14 Billion
18:55 GMTUS Offers $15Mln for Info on REvil Leaders, Others Tied to Ransomware Attack
18:43 GMTFacebook Leadership Chooses Not to Make Platform Safer to Maximize Profits, Whistleblower Says
18:33 GMTWhy Biden's Build Back Better Plan Unlikely to Save Dems From Resounding Defeat in 2022
18:01 GMTSyrian Media Says Air Defences Have Intercepted Israeli Attack as Explosions Heard Over Homs, Tartus
17:31 GMTDevotees Celebrate 'Chhath Puja' in Yamuna River Under Covering Of Toxic Foam
17:22 GMTShooting Heard on Belarus-Poland Border After Warsaw Deploys Counterterrorism Units to Stem Migrants
17:13 GMTIndian Army to Deploy Swarm Drones Along Border With China to Boost Offensive Capacity
17:03 GMT'Bare A**' Disagreements Over Video Mocking Bikini-Clad Model Emily Ratajkowski
16:59 GMTSquid Game Coin & Other Crypto Scams That Left Millions of Investors Stone Broke
16:50 GMTNASA's SpaceX Crew-2 Dragon Endeavour Undocks From ISS as Team Prepares to Head Home
16:49 GMTJohnson Says He's Taking Corruption Charges ‘Very Seriously’ After Chickening Out of Sleaze Grilling
16:46 GMTUS Indicts Ukrainian National For Alleged Role in REvil Ransomware Cases
16:18 GMT'Failed Move': Opposition Slams Modi Gov't on Fifth Anniversary of Demonetisation
15:59 GMTUS May See Full Employment by End of 2022 as Precondition for Interest Rate Hike, Clarida Says
15:49 GMTSenator Suggests US Military Should Focus on Warfighting Instead of ‘Critical Race Theory’
15:47 GMTWhistleblower Frances Haugen Speaks Before European Parliament
15:37 GMTObama Hits Out at Russia’s Putin and China’s Xi for Skipping COP26